Barclays Issues Pessimistic Forecast for SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Stock Price

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI - Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Barclays from $28.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "equal weight" rating on the stock. Barclays's price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.18% from the company's current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Bank of America started coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. They set an "underperform" rating and a $20.50 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of SoFi Technologies from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on SoFi Technologies from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $25.32.

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SoFi Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:SOFI traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.19. 14,363,868 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,279,066. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $19.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $20.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.47 and a beta of 2.24. SoFi Technologies has a 12 month low of $8.60 and a 12 month high of $32.73.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. SoFi Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.120- EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 0.600- EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that SoFi Technologies will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at SoFi Technologies

In related news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 94,958 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $1,655,117.94. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 839,640 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,634,925.20. The trade was a 10.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Robert S. Lavet acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.04 per share, for a total transaction of $105,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the general counsel owned 17,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,298.88. This trade represents a 41.08% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 38,900 shares of company stock valued at $705,398 and sold 218,148 shares valued at $4,161,735. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new position in SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 283.1% in the 4th quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in SoFi Technologies by 655.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Reflection Asset Management acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 38.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: SOFI is a diversified financial services company that provides consumer-focused lending, banking, investing and financial technology products. The company's core offerings include student loan refinancing and private student loans, personal loans, mortgage lending, and credit card products. In addition to credit and lending, SoFi operates consumer-facing deposit and cash management accounts, an investing and trading platform, and an insurance marketplace through partner relationships, all designed to serve individuals seeking an integrated digital financial experience.

SoFi has grown beyond direct-to-consumer lending by building technology and infrastructure capabilities.

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