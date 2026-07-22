Barclays Issues Positive Forecast for ACV Auctions (NYSE:ACVA) Stock Price

ACV Auctions (NYSE:ACVA - Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Barclays from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "equal weight" rating on the stock. Barclays's price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.21% from the stock's previous close.

ACVA has been the subject of several other research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Barrington Research lowered shares of ACV Auctions from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Stephens raised shares of ACV Auctions to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ACV Auctions currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $10.23.

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ACV Auctions Price Performance

NYSE ACVA opened at $7.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.58 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.26. ACV Auctions has a 52-week low of $4.07 and a 52-week high of $15.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACV Auctions

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACVA. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT boosted its holdings in ACV Auctions by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 2,989,152 shares of the company's stock worth $23,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,301 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL increased its stake in ACV Auctions by 116.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 982,558 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,737,000 after buying an additional 528,390 shares during the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ACV Auctions in the 1st quarter valued at $743,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in ACV Auctions by 233.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,527,108 shares of the company's stock worth $12,247,000 after buying an additional 1,069,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACV Auctions during the 4th quarter worth about $392,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.55% of the company's stock.

ACV Auctions Company Profile

ACV Auctions operates a digital marketplace designed to streamline the wholesale used-vehicle auction process for independent dealerships and larger automotive groups. The platform enables dealers to participate in live, online auctions, submit real-time bids, and access guaranteed-sale programs that reduce the risk of inventory moving. By replicating the dynamics of in-lane bidding in a virtual environment, ACV Auctions connects sellers and buyers across a broad geographic footprint without the need for physical auction attendance.

In addition to its core marketplace, ACV Auctions offers a suite of software tools and data-driven services aimed at improving transparency and decision-making in the remarketing process.

Further Reading

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