Barclays Issues Positive Forecast for Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Stock Price

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ - Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Barclays from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an "overweight" rating on the stock. Barclays's price target points to a potential upside of 10.56% from the company's current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $66.53.

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Mondelez International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $2.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $61.51. 2,787,848 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,346,179. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.88 and a 200 day moving average of $57.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Mondelez International has a 1-year low of $51.20 and a 1-year high of $71.15.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.76 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 14.53%. Mondelez International's quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Mondelez International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.920-3.060 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Gustavo Carlos Valle sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $186,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 99,596 shares in the company, valued at $6,174,952. This trade represents a 2.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mondelez International

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 140.5% in the 1st quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 15,416 shares of the company's stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 9,006 shares in the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,551 shares of the company's stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Collaborative Fund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,047,000. Westfuller Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the company's stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Bank increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Columbia Bank now owns 10,786 shares of the company's stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company's stock.

Mondelez International News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Mondelez International this week:

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International is a global snacks company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, formed in 2012 when Kraft Foods split to create a business focused on snack foods and a separate North American grocery company. Mondelez develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad portfolio of snack products intended for retail, foodservice and e‑commerce channels around the world.

The company's product mix centers on biscuits and cookies, chocolate and confectionery, gum and candy, and savory crackers and baked snacks.

Further Reading

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