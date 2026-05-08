Barclays Issues Positive Forecast for Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD) Stock Price

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD - Get Free Report) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Barclays from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "overweight" rating on the stock. Barclays's price target would indicate a potential upside of 27.67% from the company's previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SKWD. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Zacks Research downgraded Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from a "moderate buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Susquehanna set a $80.00 price target on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a report on Friday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $65.75.

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Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Price Performance

SKWD stock traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.00. 179,139 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 483,158. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.50. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $40.60 and a fifty-two week high of $65.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.54.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $475.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.12 million. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 19.52%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Anthony J. Kuczinski acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.79 per share, for a total transaction of $97,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 10,903 shares of the company's stock, valued at $531,957.37. The trade was a 22.46% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Locke Peirce purchased 3,200 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.30 per share, with a total value of $151,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 3,200 shares in the company, valued at $151,360. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders purchased 30,500 shares of company stock worth $1,433,546 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.52% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 75.8% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 575 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 1,210.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 558.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 995 shares of the company's stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. 94.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Company Profile

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc NASDAQ: SKWD is a publicly traded specialty property and casualty insurance underwriter. The company focuses on niche market segments, offering tailored insurance solutions designed to address the specific risk profiles of its target industries.

Through its underwriting platform, Skyward Specialty provides coverage in areas including general liability, professional liability, commercial package, inland marine and other selected specialty lines. Its products are distributed primarily through a network of wholesale brokers, program administrators and managing general agents, enabling the company to reach a diverse client base and adapt quickly to evolving market needs.

Headquartered in the United States, Skyward Specialty Insurance Group operates across multiple states and applies data-driven underwriting and risk management practices to maintain disciplined reserving and consistent performance.

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