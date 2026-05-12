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NASDAQ:SKWD

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (SKWD) Stock Price, News & Analysis

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group logo
$45.37 -0.47 (-1.03%)
Closing price 04:00 PM Eastern
Extended Trading
$45.34 -0.02 (-0.06%)
As of 05:42 PM Eastern
Extended trading is trading that happens on electronic markets outside of regular trading hours. This is a fair market value extended hours price provided by Massive. Learn more.
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About Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Stock (NASDAQ:SKWD)

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Key Stats

Today's Range
$44.60
$46.33
50-Day Range
$41.26
$49.17
52-Week Range
$40.60
$65.05
Volume
493,788 shs
Average Volume
394,304 shs
Market Capitalization
$2.02 billion
P/E Ratio
10.93
Dividend Yield
N/A
Price Target
$65.75
Consensus Rating
Moderate Buy

Company Overview

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Stock Analysis - MarketRank™

See Top-Rated MarketRank™ Stocks
98th Percentile Overall Score

SKWD MarketRank™: 

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group scored higher than 98% of companies evaluated by MarketBeat, and ranked 42nd out of 887 stocks in the finance sector. Scores are calculated by averaging available category scores, with extra weight given to analysis and valuation.

  • Consensus Rating

    Skyward Specialty Insurance Group has received a consensus rating of Moderate Buy. The company's average rating score is 2.80, and is based on 1 strong buy rating, 6 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings.

  • Upside Potential

    Skyward Specialty Insurance Group has a consensus price target of $65.75, representing about 44.9% upside from its current price of $45.37.

  • Amount of Analyst Coverage

    Skyward Specialty Insurance Group has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

  • Read more about Skyward Specialty Insurance Group's stock forecast and price target.

  • Earnings Growth

    Earnings for Skyward Specialty Insurance Group are expected to grow by 12.45% in the coming year, from $4.82 to $5.42 per share.

  • Price to Earnings Ratio vs. the Market

    The P/E ratio of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group is 10.93, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 42.73.

  • Price to Earnings Ratio vs. Sector

    The P/E ratio of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group is 10.93, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 23.88.

  • Price to Book Value per Share Ratio

    Skyward Specialty Insurance Group has a P/B Ratio of 1.82. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

  • Read more about Skyward Specialty Insurance Group's valuation and earnings.

  • Percentage of Shares Shorted

    3.17% of the float of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group has been sold short.

  • Short Interest Ratio / Days to Cover

    Skyward Specialty Insurance Group has a short interest ratio ("days to cover") of 3.67, which is generally considered an acceptable ratio of short interest to trading volume.

  • Change versus previous month

    Short interest in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group has recently decreased by 5.43%, indicating that investor sentiment is improving significantly.

  • Dividend Yield

    Skyward Specialty Insurance Group does not currently pay a dividend.

  • Dividend Growth

    Skyward Specialty Insurance Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

  • News Sentiment

    Skyward Specialty Insurance Group has a news sentiment score of 0.51. This score is calculated as an average of sentiment of articles about the company over the last seven days and ranges from 2 (good news) to -2 (bad news). This is a lower news sentiment than the 0.75 average news sentiment score of Finance companies.

  • News Coverage This Week

    MarketBeat has tracked 28 news articles for Skyward Specialty Insurance Group this week, compared to 4 articles on an average week.

  • Search Interest

    3 people have searched for SKWD on MarketBeat in the last 30 days.

  • MarketBeat Follows

    Only 1 people have added Skyward Specialty Insurance Group to their MarketBeat watchlist in the last 30 days. This is a decrease of -67% compared to the previous 30 days.

  • Cluster Insider Buying

    4 insiders have purchased shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the last three months. Multiple insiders buying is a strong bullish signal.

  • Net Insider Buying

    Over the last three months, insiders have purchased a net $1,399,247.00 in company stock, which represents 0.0692% of the company's market cap.

  • Insider Buying vs. Insider Selling

    In the past three months, Skyward Specialty Insurance Group insiders have bought 4,079.56% more of their company's stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $1,433,546.00 in company stock and sold $34,299.00 in company stock.

  • Percentage Held by Insiders

    8.52% of the stock of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group is held by insiders.

  • Percentage Held by Institutions

    94.83% of the stock of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

  • Read more about Skyward Specialty Insurance Group's insider trading history.
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SKWD Stock News Headlines

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc.: Skyward Specialty Appoints Melissa Goto to Lead E&S Brokerage and Inland Marine Businesses
May 12 at 1:26 PM  |  finanznachrichten.dehttps://www.finanznachrichten.de/nachrichten-2026-05/68471587-skyward-specialty-insurance-group-inc-skyward-specialty-appoints-melissa-goto-to-lead-e-s-brokerage-and-inland-marine-businesses-399.htm
Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Appoints Melissa Goto as President of E&S Brokerage and Inland Marine
May 12 at 9:51 AM  |  quiverquant.comQ
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May 12 at 1:00 AM  |  Brownstone Research (Ad)
Skyward Specialty Appoints Melissa Goto to Lead E&S Brokerage and Inland Marine Businesses
May 12 at 9:51 AM  |  markets.businessinsider.comhttps://markets.businessinsider.com/news/stocks/skyward-specialty-appoints-melissa-goto-to-lead-e-s-brokerage-and-inland-marine-businesses-1036143171
Skyward Specialty Appoints Melissa Goto to Lead E&S Brokerage and Inland Marine Businesses
May 12 at 9:33 AM  |  globenewswire.comhttps://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2026/05/12/3293013/0/en/skyward-specialty-appoints-melissa-goto-to-lead-e-s-brokerage-and-inland-marine-businesses.html
Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts
May 12 at 2:32 AM  |  americanbankingnews.comhttps://www.americanbankingnews.com/?p=30772816
Skyward Specialty Shareholders Back Board, Pay and Auditor
May 11 at 6:31 PM  |  tipranks.comhttps://www.tipranks.com/news/company-announcements/skyward-specialty-shareholders-back-board-pay-and-auditor?utm_source=marketbeat.com&utm_medium=referral
Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (SKWD) and American Financial Group (AFG)
May 10 at 8:50 AM  |  theglobeandmail.comhttps://www.theglobeandmail.com/investing/markets/markets-news/Tipranks/1829891/analysts-offer-insights-on-financial-companies-skyward-specialty-insurance-group-inc-skwd-and-american-financial-group-afg/
See More Headlines

SKWD Stock Analysis - Frequently Asked Questions

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group's stock was trading at $51.11 at the start of the year. Since then, SKWD shares have decreased by 11.2% and is now trading at $45.37.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May, 6th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.12. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.
Read the conference call transcript.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (SKWD) raised $134 million in an IPO on Friday, January 13th 2023. The company issued 8,952,383 shares at a price of $14.00-$16.00 per share.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group's top institutional shareholders include Dimensional Fund Advisors LP (1.92%), Emerald Advisers LLC (1.41%), Jennison Associates LLC (0.95%) and Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust (0.90%). Insiders that own company stock include Corp Westaim, James Charles Hays, Andrew S Robinson, Mark W Haushill, Leslie Shaunty, John A Burkhart III, Anthony J Kuczinski, Thomas N Schmitt, Kirby Hill, Sandip A Kapadia, Gena L Ashe, Katharine Terry, Christopher Locke Peirce and Taryn Leonie Mcharg.
View institutional ownership trends.

Shares of SKWD stock can be purchased through any online brokerage account. Popular online brokerages with access to the U.S. stock market include Charles Schwab, E*TRADE, Fidelity, and Vanguard Brokerage Services.

Based on aggregate information from My MarketBeat watchlists, some other companies that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group investors own include NVIDIA (NVDA), Broadcom (AVGO), Meta Platforms (META), Arista Networks (ANET), Adobe (ADBE), e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) and Jabil (JBL).

Company Calendar

Last Earnings
5/06/2026
Today
5/12/2026
Next Earnings (Estimated)
7/29/2026
Fiscal Year End
12/31/2026
Get Stock Alerts

Industry, Sector and Symbol

Stock Exchange
NASDAQ
Sector
Finance
Industry
INS - PROP&CASLTY
Sub-Industry
Insurance
Current Symbol
NASDAQ:SKWD
CIK
1519449
Web
www.skywardinsurance.com
Phone
713-935-4800
Fax
N/A
Employees
400
Year Founded
2007

Price Target and Rating

Average Price Target for Skyward Specialty Insurance Group
$65.75
High Price Target
$80.00
Low Price Target
$55.00
Potential Upside/Downside
+44.9%
Consensus Rating
Moderate Buy
Rating Score (0-4)
2.80
Research Coverage
10 Analysts

Profitability

EPS (Trailing Twelve Months)
$4.15
Trailing P/E Ratio
10.93
Forward P/E Ratio
9.41
P/E Growth
N/A
Net Income
$170.03 million
Net Margins
11.36%
Pretax Margin
15.28%
Return on Equity
19.52%
Return on Assets
4.08%

Debt

Debt-to-Equity Ratio
N/A
Current Ratio
0.52
Quick Ratio
0.52

Sales & Book Value

Annual Sales
$1.42 billion
Price / Sales
1.43
Cash Flow
$4.18 per share
Price / Cash Flow
10.86
Book Value
$24.93 per share
Price / Book
1.82

Miscellaneous

Outstanding Shares
44,540,000
Free Float
40,748,000
Market Cap
$2.02 billion
Optionable
Optionable
Beta
0.54

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This page (NASDAQ:SKWD) was last updated on 5/12/2026 by MarketBeat.com Staff.
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