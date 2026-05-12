NASDAQ:SKWD Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (SKWD) Stock Price, News & Analysis $45.37 -0.47 (-1.03%) Closing price 04:00 PM EasternExtended Trading$45.34 -0.02 (-0.06%) As of 05:42 PM Eastern Extended trading is trading that happens on electronic markets outside of regular trading hours. This is a fair market value extended hours price provided by Massive. Learn more. Add Compare Share Share Stock Analysis Stock AnalysisAnalyst ForecastsChartCompetitorsEarningsFinancialsHeadlinesInsider TradesOptions ChainOwnershipSEC FilingsShort InterestTrendsBuy This Stock About Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Stock (NASDAQ:SKWD) View Price History Chart DataSkip Price History Chart 1 Day 5 Days 30 Days 90 Days 1 Year Advanced 1 Day 1 Day 5 Days 30 Days 90 Days 1 Year Advanced Show volume Show extended hours Get SKWD alerts:Sign UpKey Stats Today's Range$44.60▼$46.3350-Day Range$41.26▼$49.1752-Week Range$40.60▼$65.05Volume493,788 shsAverage Volume394,304 shsMarket Capitalization$2.02 billionP/E Ratio10.93Dividend YieldN/APrice Target$65.75Consensus RatingModerate Buy Company Overview Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SKWD) is a publicly traded specialty property and casualty insurance underwriter. The company focuses on niche market segments, offering tailored insurance solutions designed to address the specific risk profiles of its target industries. Through its underwriting platform, Skyward Specialty provides coverage in areas including general liability, professional liability, commercial package, inland marine and other selected specialty lines. Its products are distributed primarily through a network of wholesale brokers, program administrators and managing general agents, enabling the company to reach a diverse client base and adapt quickly to evolving market needs. Headquartered in the United States, Skyward Specialty Insurance Group operates across multiple states and applies data-driven underwriting and risk management practices to maintain disciplined reserving and consistent performance. The firm’s leadership team comprises seasoned insurance professionals who guide strategic initiatives, foster strong partnerships with distribution channels and prioritize timely service and claims handling. AI Generated. May Contain Errors. Read More Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Stock Analysis - MarketRank™See Top-Rated MarketRank™ Stocks98th Percentile Overall ScoreSKWD MarketRank™: Skyward Specialty Insurance Group scored higher than 98% of companies evaluated by MarketBeat, and ranked 42nd out of 887 stocks in the finance sector. Scores are calculated by averaging available category scores, with extra weight given to analysis and valuation. Analyst's Opinion4.2 / 5Analyst RatingModerate Buy Consensus RatingSkyward Specialty Insurance Group has received a consensus rating of Moderate Buy. The company's average rating score is 2.80, and is based on 1 strong buy rating, 6 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings.Upside PotentialSkyward Specialty Insurance Group has a consensus price target of $65.75, representing about 44.9% upside from its current price of $45.37.Amount of Analyst CoverageSkyward Specialty Insurance Group has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.Read more about Skyward Specialty Insurance Group's stock forecast and price target. Earnings and Valuation2.5 / 5Proj. Earnings Growth12.45% Earnings GrowthEarnings for Skyward Specialty Insurance Group are expected to grow by 12.45% in the coming year, from $4.82 to $5.42 per share.Price to Earnings Ratio vs. the MarketThe P/E ratio of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group is 10.93, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 42.73.Price to Earnings Ratio vs. SectorThe P/E ratio of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group is 10.93, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 23.88.Price to Book Value per Share RatioSkyward Specialty Insurance Group has a P/B Ratio of 1.82. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.Read more about Skyward Specialty Insurance Group's valuation and earnings. Short Interest5.0 / 5Short Interest LevelHealthy Percentage of Shares Shorted3.17% of the float of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group has been sold short.Short Interest Ratio / Days to CoverSkyward Specialty Insurance Group has a short interest ratio ("days to cover") of 3.67, which is generally considered an acceptable ratio of short interest to trading volume.Change versus previous monthShort interest in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group has recently decreased by 5.43%, indicating that investor sentiment is improving significantly. Dividend0.0 / 5Dividend StrengthN/A Dividend YieldSkyward Specialty Insurance Group does not currently pay a dividend.Dividend GrowthSkyward Specialty Insurance Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth. News and Social Media2.8 / 5News Sentiment0.51 News SentimentSkyward Specialty Insurance Group has a news sentiment score of 0.51. This score is calculated as an average of sentiment of articles about the company over the last seven days and ranges from 2 (good news) to -2 (bad news). This is a lower news sentiment than the 0.75 average news sentiment score of Finance companies.News Coverage This WeekMarketBeat has tracked 28 news articles for Skyward Specialty Insurance Group this week, compared to 4 articles on an average week.Search Interest3 people have searched for SKWD on MarketBeat in the last 30 days. MarketBeat FollowsOnly 1 people have added Skyward Specialty Insurance Group to their MarketBeat watchlist in the last 30 days. This is a decrease of -67% compared to the previous 30 days. Company Ownership4.6 / 5Insider TradingAcquiring Shares Cluster Insider Buying4 insiders have purchased shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the last three months. Multiple insiders buying is a strong bullish signal.Net Insider BuyingOver the last three months, insiders have purchased a net $1,399,247.00 in company stock, which represents 0.0692% of the company's market cap.Insider Buying vs. Insider SellingIn the past three months, Skyward Specialty Insurance Group insiders have bought 4,079.56% more of their company's stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $1,433,546.00 in company stock and sold $34,299.00 in company stock.Percentage Held by Insiders8.52% of the stock of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group is held by insiders.Percentage Held by Institutions94.83% of the stock of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.Read more about Skyward Specialty Insurance Group's insider trading history. 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Unsubscribe at any time by replying "STOP" to any text message that you receive from MarketBeat or by visiting our mailing preferences page. Read our full terms of service and privacy policy. SKWD Stock News HeadlinesSkyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc.: Skyward Specialty Appoints Melissa Goto to Lead E&S Brokerage and Inland Marine BusinessesMay 12 at 1:26 PM | finanznachrichten.deSkyward Specialty Insurance Group Appoints Melissa Goto as President of E&S Brokerage and Inland MarineMay 12 at 9:51 AM | quiverquant.comQSpaceX eyes a 1.75 trillion valuation - here's what to knowElon Musk's team has quietly filed confidential paperwork with the SEC for what Bloomberg estimates could be a $1.75 trillion IPO - larger than Saudi Aramco and any tech offering in history. CNBC calls it 'the big market event of 2026.' According to former tech executive and angel investor Jeff Brown, there's a way to claim a stake before the public filing drops, starting with as little as $500.May 12 at 1:00 AM | Brownstone Research (Ad)Skyward Specialty Appoints Melissa Goto to Lead E&S Brokerage and Inland Marine BusinessesMay 12 at 9:51 AM | markets.businessinsider.comSkyward Specialty Appoints Melissa Goto to Lead E&S Brokerage and Inland Marine BusinessesMay 12 at 9:33 AM | globenewswire.comSkyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from AnalystsMay 12 at 2:32 AM | americanbankingnews.comSkyward Specialty Shareholders Back Board, Pay and AuditorMay 11 at 6:31 PM | tipranks.comAnalysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (SKWD) and American Financial Group (AFG)May 10 at 8:50 AM | theglobeandmail.comSee More Headlines SKWD Stock Analysis - Frequently Asked Questions How have SKWD shares performed this year? Skyward Specialty Insurance Group's stock was trading at $51.11 at the start of the year. Since then, SKWD shares have decreased by 11.2% and is now trading at $45.37. How were Skyward Specialty Insurance Group's earnings last quarter? Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May, 6th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.12. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Read the conference call transcript. When did Skyward Specialty Insurance Group IPO? Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (SKWD) raised $134 million in an IPO on Friday, January 13th 2023. The company issued 8,952,383 shares at a price of $14.00-$16.00 per share. Who are Skyward Specialty Insurance Group's major shareholders? Skyward Specialty Insurance Group's top institutional shareholders include Dimensional Fund Advisors LP (1.92%), Emerald Advisers LLC (1.41%), Jennison Associates LLC (0.95%) and Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust (0.90%). Insiders that own company stock include Corp Westaim, James Charles Hays, Andrew S Robinson, Mark W Haushill, Leslie Shaunty, John A Burkhart III, Anthony J Kuczinski, Thomas N Schmitt, Kirby Hill, Sandip A Kapadia, Gena L Ashe, Katharine Terry, Christopher Locke Peirce and Taryn Leonie Mcharg. View institutional ownership trends. How do I buy shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group? Shares of SKWD stock can be purchased through any online brokerage account. Popular online brokerages with access to the U.S. stock market include Charles Schwab, E*TRADE, Fidelity, and Vanguard Brokerage Services. What other stocks do shareholders of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group own? Based on aggregate information from My MarketBeat watchlists, some other companies that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group investors own include NVIDIA (NVDA), Broadcom (AVGO), Meta Platforms (META), Arista Networks (ANET), Adobe (ADBE), e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) and Jabil (JBL). Company Calendar Last Earnings5/06/2026Today5/12/2026Next Earnings (Estimated)7/29/2026Fiscal Year End12/31/2026Get Stock Alerts Health Indicator TradeSmith's Health IndicatorA long-term volatility-based measure designed for securities held 12 months or longer.Green: Strong and healthy uptrend with normal pullbacks.Yellow: Significant pullback but still within expected volatility.Red: Dropped beyond expected volatility; considered unhealthy. Red Zone (9m+) 1-Year History May 25 Aug 25 Nov 25 Feb 26 May 26 SKWD's financial health is in the Red zone, according to TradeSmith. SKWD has been in this zone for over 9 months. Industry, Sector and Symbol Stock ExchangeNASDAQ SectorFinance Industry INS - PROP&CASLTY Sub-IndustryInsurance Current SymbolNASDAQ:SKWD CIK1519449 Webwww.skywardinsurance.com Phone713-935-4800FaxN/AEmployees400Year Founded2007Price Target and Rating Average Price Target for Skyward Specialty Insurance Group$65.75 High Price Target$80.00 Low Price Target$55.00 Potential Upside/Downside+44.9%Consensus RatingModerate Buy Rating Score (0-4)2.80 Research Coverage10 Analysts Profitability EPS (Trailing Twelve Months)$4.15 Trailing P/E Ratio10.93 Forward P/E Ratio9.41 P/E GrowthN/ANet Income$170.03 million Net Margins11.36% Pretax Margin15.28% Return on Equity19.52% Return on Assets4.08% Debt Debt-to-Equity RatioN/A Current Ratio0.52 Quick Ratio0.52 Sales & Book Value Annual Sales$1.42 billion Price / Sales1.43 Cash Flow$4.18 per share Price / Cash Flow10.86 Book Value$24.93 per share Price / Book1.82Miscellaneous Outstanding Shares44,540,000Free Float40,748,000Market Cap$2.02 billion OptionableOptionable Beta0.54 Social Links 7 Stocks That Could Be Bigger Than Tesla, Nvidia, and GoogleLooking for the next FAANG stock before everyone has heard about it? 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