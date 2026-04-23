Barclays (LON:BARC) Given New GBX 450 Price Target at Citigroup

Barclays (LON:BARC - Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Citigroup from GBX 425 to GBX 450 in a report issued on Thursday,Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a "neutral" rating on the financial services provider's stock. Citigroup's price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.40% from the stock's previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Barclays from GBX 480 to GBX 570 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Barclays from GBX 500 to GBX 570 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of GBX 495.

Get Barclays alerts: Sign Up

Get Our Latest Report on Barclays

Barclays Price Performance

Shares of BARC stock traded down GBX 7.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 426.95. The company had a trading volume of 307,368,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,026,012. The company's 50 day simple moving average is GBX 425.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 434.45. Barclays has a 52-week low of GBX 287.80 and a 52-week high of GBX 507.45. The stock has a market cap of £58.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.86.

Barclays (LON:BARC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The financial services provider reported GBX 24.70 EPS for the quarter. Barclays had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 17.82%.The business had revenue of GBX 1,489.60 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Barclays will post 39.1062802 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Barclays news, insider Marc Moses bought 1,703 shares of Barclays stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 481 per share, with a total value of £8,191.43. Also, insider Mary Mack bought 1,802 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 481 per share, for a total transaction of £8,667.62. Insiders have acquired 27,452 shares of company stock valued at $13,204,412 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Barclays

Here are the key news stories impacting Barclays this week:

Positive Sentiment: Barclays pushed a policy proposal that the UK could save about £2.5bn by helping banks buy gilts — a move the bank argues would stabilise secondary markets and could improve liquidity/funding conditions for banks if adopted. Regulatory pushback is noted, but the idea supports a constructive macro backdrop for UK banks' balance sheets. UK could save £2.5bn by helping banks to buy gilts, says Barclays

Barclays pushed a policy proposal that the UK could save about £2.5bn by helping banks buy gilts — a move the bank argues would stabilise secondary markets and could improve liquidity/funding conditions for banks if adopted. Regulatory pushback is noted, but the idea supports a constructive macro backdrop for UK banks' balance sheets. Neutral Sentiment: Barclays' research team has been active — revamping semiconductor coverage and issuing notable calls (big upgrades like Seagate and downgrades like Qualcomm). This highlights the strength and market influence of its equity research franchise (reputational benefit and potential trading/advisory revenue), but these moves are indirect drivers of Barclays’ own share price. Barclays revamps semiconductor coverage

Barclays' research team has been active — revamping semiconductor coverage and issuing notable calls (big upgrades like Seagate and downgrades like Qualcomm). This highlights the strength and market influence of its equity research franchise (reputational benefit and potential trading/advisory revenue), but these moves are indirect drivers of Barclays’ own share price. Negative Sentiment: Report that Barclays pulled out of a financing where Wells Fargo stepped in to lend to MFS. Market interpretation: either risk-managing exposure or losing business to competitors — both can hurt near-term fee income or signal tighter risk appetite. Wells Fargo lent to MFS as Barclays pulled out - report

Report that Barclays pulled out of a financing where Wells Fargo stepped in to lend to MFS. Market interpretation: either risk-managing exposure or losing business to competitors — both can hurt near-term fee income or signal tighter risk appetite. Negative Sentiment: Barclays cut mortgage rates by up to ~36 basis points — good for lending growth but likely negative for near-term net interest margin and profitability in the current rate environment. Investors may be marking down bank earnings power as a result. Barclays slashes mortgage rates

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services. In addition, the company engages in securities dealing activities. The company was formerly known as Barclays Bank Limited and changed its name to Barclays PLC in January 1985.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Barclays, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Barclays wasn't on the list.

While Barclays currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here