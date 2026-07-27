Barclays (LON:BARC) Hits New 12-Month High - Here's What Happened

Shares of Barclays PLC (LON:BARC - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 533.60 and last traded at GBX 533.05, with a volume of 167576344 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 525.40.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BARC shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Barclays from GBX 570 to GBX 590 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank restated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 620 target price on shares of Barclays in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Barclays from GBX 425 to GBX 450 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Shore Capital Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Barclays from GBX 590 to GBX 600 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of GBX 545.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Barclays

Barclays Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 487.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 458.50. The company has a market cap of £71.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.88.

Barclays (LON:BARC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported GBX 14.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Barclays had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 17.81%.The company had revenue of GBX 816.30 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Barclays PLC will post 39.1062802 EPS for the current year.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services. In addition, the company engages in securities dealing activities. The company was formerly known as Barclays Bank Limited and changed its name to Barclays PLC in January 1985.

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