Barclays (LON:BARC) Rating Increased to Outperform at Royal Bank Of Canada

Barclays (LON:BARC - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada to an "outperform" rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a GBX 575 price objective on the financial services provider's stock, up from their previous price objective of GBX 550. Royal Bank Of Canada's price objective indicates a potential upside of 34.83% from the stock's previous close.

BARC has been the topic of several other research reports. Shore Capital Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Barclays from GBX 425 to GBX 450 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Barclays from GBX 480 to GBX 570 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Barclays from GBX 500 to GBX 570 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Barclays currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of GBX 507.50.

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BARC

Barclays Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of LON:BARC traded down GBX 0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 426.45. 286,315,188 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,036,207. The stock has a market cap of £58.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.86. Barclays has a 12-month low of GBX 287.92 and a 12-month high of GBX 507.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 421.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 436.11.

Barclays (LON:BARC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported GBX 14.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of GBX 816.30 billion for the quarter. Barclays had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 17.82%. As a group, analysts expect that Barclays will post 39.1062802 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Barclays

In other news, insider Robert Berry bought 1,891 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 481 per share, for a total transaction of £9,095.71. Also, insider Marc Moses bought 1,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 481 per share, for a total transaction of £8,191.43. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 27,452 shares of company stock valued at $13,204,412. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Barclays News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Barclays this week:

About Barclays

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services. In addition, the company engages in securities dealing activities. The company was formerly known as Barclays Bank Limited and changed its name to Barclays PLC in January 1985.

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