Barclays Lowers NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) Price Target to $43.00

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH - Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Barclays from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "equal weight" rating on the financial services provider's stock. Barclays's price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.89% from the stock's previous close.

NMIH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded NMI from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and upped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. UBS Group set a $43.00 price target on shares of NMI in a report on Monday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of NMI from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of NMI in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $42.80.

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NMI Stock Performance

Shares of NMI stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $37.76. The company had a trading volume of 46,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,827. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.64. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $38.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.34. NMI has a 1-year low of $31.90 and a 1-year high of $43.20.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. NMI had a net margin of 55.05% and a return on equity of 15.78%. The business had revenue of $180.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that NMI will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at NMI

In other NMI news, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 55,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total value of $2,179,650.00. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 415,411 shares in the company, valued at $16,462,737.93. The trade was a 11.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mohammad Nawaz Yousaf sold 16,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total transaction of $638,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 38,733 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,545,059.37. The trade was a 29.23% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 189,412 shares of company stock valued at $7,357,746 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of NMI by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 117,065 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $4,221,000 after buying an additional 19,857 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in NMI by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 46,684 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NMI in the 1st quarter worth $256,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of NMI during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in NMI by 1,312.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 224,152 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $8,081,000 after acquiring an additional 208,287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.12% of the company's stock.

About NMI

NMI Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: NMIH is a publicly traded mortgage insurance company that provides private mortgage insurance to lenders across the United States and Canada. Through its principal subsidiary, National Mortgage Insurance Corporation, NMI underwrites and issues policies that protect originators and investors against losses arising from borrower default on residential mortgage loans. By mitigating credit risk on higher‐loan‐to‐value mortgages, the company supports homebuyers' access to financing and contributes to overall market liquidity.

Beyond its core mortgage insurance products, NMI offers credit risk‐sharing and reinsurance solutions designed to help clients optimize capital utilization and manage portfolio exposure.

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