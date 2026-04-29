Barclays Lowers Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Price Target to $86.00

Sysco (NYSE:SYY - Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Barclays from $92.00 to $86.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "overweight" rating on the stock. Barclays's price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.34% from the company's previous close.

SYY has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Sysco in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Sysco from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Citigroup reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Sysco in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sysco has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $86.79.

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Sysco Stock Down 0.1%

NYSE SYY traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.29. The company's stock had a trading volume of 994,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,689,655. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.47. Sysco has a 1-year low of $68.19 and a 1-year high of $91.85.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.01). Sysco had a return on equity of 109.21% and a net margin of 2.17%.The firm had revenue of $20.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Sysco's quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sysco has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.510-1.510 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Sysco will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sysco

In other news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,801 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total value of $232,454.99. Following the sale, the director owned 12,868 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,067,915.32. This represents a 17.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.56% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sysco

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYY. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 22,310 shares of the company's stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 7,742 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. increased its position in Sysco by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 10,310 shares of the company's stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 62.4% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,447 shares of the company's stock worth $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 13,616 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 14.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 344,504 shares of the company's stock worth $26,092,000 after purchasing an additional 42,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 0.8% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 226,648 shares of the company's stock worth $17,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company's stock.

Sysco News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Sysco this week:

Positive Sentiment: Management is leaning into the Restaurant Depot business and local volume momentum as a strategic growth engine, which could lift longer‑term top‑line and share gains in the foodservice channel. Read More.

Management is leaning into the Restaurant Depot business and local volume momentum as a strategic growth engine, which could lift longer‑term top‑line and share gains in the foodservice channel. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Sysco reiterated Q4 FY2026 EPS guidance at $1.510 (midpoint equals consensus), giving investors clarity on near‑term expectations even as growth dynamics shift. Read More.

Sysco reiterated Q4 FY2026 EPS guidance at $1.510 (midpoint equals consensus), giving investors clarity on near‑term expectations even as growth dynamics shift. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: On the earnings call management highlighted accelerating volumes and gross‑margin expansion in some channels — signs of operational improvement that may support margins if sustained. Read More.

On the earnings call management highlighted accelerating volumes and gross‑margin expansion in some channels — signs of operational improvement that may support margins if sustained. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts remain divided on Sysco’s outlook, creating mixed sell‑side signals for the stock as investors weigh execution risk versus distribution scale. Read More.

Analysts remain divided on Sysco’s outlook, creating mixed sell‑side signals for the stock as investors weigh execution risk versus distribution scale. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Reported Q3 EPS of $0.94 missed consensus by $0.01 and revenue of $20.52B slightly trailed estimates — the modest miss has triggered near‑term selling given sensitivity to restaurant demand. Read More.

Reported Q3 EPS of $0.94 missed consensus by $0.01 and revenue of $20.52B slightly trailed estimates — the modest miss has triggered near‑term selling given sensitivity to restaurant demand. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Higher incentive and other operating costs pressured profits despite sales growth; several writeups flagged cooling dining‑out demand as a risk to future volume momentum. These cost headwinds are the clearest near‑term negative for margins and EPS. Read More.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation NYSE: SYY is a global foodservice distribution company that supplies a broad range of food and related products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, lodging establishments, and other foodservice customers. Its core business is the procurement, warehousing and delivery of fresh, frozen and dry food products, complemented by non-food items such as paper goods, kitchen equipment, cleaning supplies and tabletop products. Sysco serves customers through an extensive network of distribution centers and dedicated delivery fleets, positioning itself as a one-stop supplier for operators of all sizes.

Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Houston, Texas, Sysco has grown through both organic expansion and acquisitions.

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