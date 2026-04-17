Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) Receives Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Shares of Barclays PLC (LON:BARC - Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 495.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BARC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Barclays from GBX 480 to GBX 570 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Citigroup cut their target price on Barclays from GBX 495 to GBX 450 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Barclays from GBX 500 to GBX 570 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th.

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Barclays Price Performance

Shares of LON BARC opened at GBX 435.85 on Friday. The business's 50 day moving average is GBX 427.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 432.33. Barclays has a 1-year low of GBX 275.35 and a 1-year high of GBX 507.45. The stock has a market capitalization of £59.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.86.

Barclays (LON:BARC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The financial services provider reported GBX 24.70 earnings per share for the quarter. Barclays had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 17.82%.The company had revenue of GBX 1,489.60 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Barclays will post 39.1062802 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Barclays news, insider Brian Shea bought 2,516 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 481 per share, with a total value of £12,101.96. Also, insider Mary Francis bought 2,447 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 481 per share, for a total transaction of £11,770.07. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 27,452 shares of company stock valued at $13,204,412. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Barclays

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Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services. In addition, the company engages in securities dealing activities. The company was formerly known as Barclays Bank Limited and changed its name to Barclays PLC in January 1985.

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