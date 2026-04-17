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Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) Receives Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Written by MarketBeat
April 17, 2026
Barclays logo with Financial Services background
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Key Points

  • Moderate Buy consensus from six brokerages (five buys, one hold) with an average 12‑month price target of GBX 495.
  • Analyst views are mixed: Deutsche Bank and JPMorgan raised targets to GBX 570 while Citigroup cut its target to GBX 450, indicating divergent outlooks.
  • Barclays reported Q EPS of GBX 24.70 and has a £59.73bn market cap, with insider buying and strategic moves like an expansion in Saudi Arabia and AI/data‑center advisory focus — actions that offer growth potential but add near‑term geopolitical and operational risk.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Shares of Barclays PLC (LON:BARC - Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 495.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BARC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Barclays from GBX 480 to GBX 570 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Citigroup cut their target price on Barclays from GBX 495 to GBX 450 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Barclays from GBX 500 to GBX 570 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BARC

Barclays Price Performance

Shares of LON BARC opened at GBX 435.85 on Friday. The business's 50 day moving average is GBX 427.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 432.33. Barclays has a 1-year low of GBX 275.35 and a 1-year high of GBX 507.45. The stock has a market capitalization of £59.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.86.

Barclays (LON:BARC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The financial services provider reported GBX 24.70 earnings per share for the quarter. Barclays had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 17.82%.The company had revenue of GBX 1,489.60 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Barclays will post 39.1062802 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Barclays news, insider Brian Shea bought 2,516 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 481 per share, with a total value of £12,101.96. Also, insider Mary Francis bought 2,447 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 481 per share, for a total transaction of £11,770.07. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 27,452 shares of company stock valued at $13,204,412. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Barclays

Here are the key news stories impacting Barclays this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: Barclays reaffirmed plans to expand in Saudi Arabia — it is seeking a banking licence and preparing to open a regional headquarters there later this year, signalling an intent to grow fee and lending businesses in a fast‑growing market. Barclays Confirms Commitment to Middle East Expansion Despite Iran War
  • Positive Sentiment: Barclays is visible in the AI/data‑center story — Global Head of Data Centers Nicholas Campanella discussed the state of AI data‑center buildout on CNBC, reinforcing Barclays’ research and advisory positioning in a high‑growth, investment‑banking theme. That visibility can help win client work and support revenue outside traditional retail banking. Barclays' Nicholas Campanella talks the state of the AI data center buildout
  • Neutral Sentiment: Barclays research published analysis on automation in delivery (drones/robots) that could materially cut costs for delivery platforms — this underscores the bank’s thematic research capability and may generate advisory or ECM/IB interest over time, but is not an immediate earnings driver. Barclays Says Drones and Robots Could Cut Food Delivery to $1
  • Neutral Sentiment: Barclays Research appointed a new Global Head of Data Science & Applied AI — this strengthens the bank’s research analytics and could improve research product and client engagement, a medium‑term positive for its markets and advisory franchises. Barclays Research Appoints Sahana Athreya as Global Head of Data Science & Applied AI
  • Negative Sentiment: Expansion into the Middle East amid the Iran war raises near‑term geopolitical and operational risk (licensing, sanctions/compliance, regional instability). That can add execution uncertainty and potential extra costs that investors will weigh against the growth opportunity. Barclays Confirms Commitment to Middle East Expansion Despite Iran War

Barclays Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services. In addition, the company engages in securities dealing activities. The company was formerly known as Barclays Bank Limited and changed its name to Barclays PLC in January 1985.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Barclays (LON:BARC)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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