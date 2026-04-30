Barclays Raises Etsy (NYSE:ETSY) Price Target to $82.00

Etsy (NYSE:ETSY - Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Barclays from $72.00 to $82.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "overweight" rating on the stock. Barclays's target price indicates a potential upside of 28.03% from the stock's previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ETSY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Etsy from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Zacks Research cut Etsy from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Etsy from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Etsy from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $67.67.

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Etsy Trading Down 8.0%

NYSE:ETSY traded down $5.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $64.05. 1,759,482 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,488,338. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.00, a PEG ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.16. Etsy has a 1 year low of $42.10 and a 1 year high of $76.51.

Etsy (NYSE:ETSY - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $631.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.39 million. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 5.65%.The business's revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.49) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Etsy will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Etsy

In other Etsy news, Director Charles Andrew Ballard sold 1,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.74, for a total transaction of $99,774.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,006 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $223,294.44. This trade represents a 30.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 1,993 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.92, for a total value of $105,469.56. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 809 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $42,812.28. The trade was a 71.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 168,636 shares of company stock valued at $10,253,703. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Etsy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ETSY. EFG International AG acquired a new stake in Etsy during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in shares of Etsy in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 12,600.0% in the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 762 shares of the company's stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Etsy during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Danske Bank A S bought a new position in Etsy in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. 99.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about Etsy

Here are the key news stories impacting Etsy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Etsy reported returning marketplace momentum — first buyer growth in two years and gross merchandise sales rising ~5.5% in Q1; revenue of ~$631m beat consensus, driven by more active buyers and higher average order values. Etsy beats revenue estimates

Etsy reported returning marketplace momentum — first buyer growth in two years and gross merchandise sales rising ~5.5% in Q1; revenue of ~$631m beat consensus, driven by more active buyers and higher average order values. Positive Sentiment: Analysts raised targets and issued positive ratings: Needham to $85 (buy), Truist to $85 (buy), BTIG to $78 (buy) — these pushes signal institutional confidence in recovery and long-term upside. Analyst upgrades

Analysts raised targets and issued positive ratings: Needham to $85 (buy), Truist to $85 (buy), BTIG to $78 (buy) — these pushes signal institutional confidence in recovery and long-term upside. Positive Sentiment: Early trading reaction to Q1 was favorable — shares initially popped after results and an improved outlook, reflecting upside surprise on revenue and marketplace trends. Shares pop on Q1

Early trading reaction to Q1 was favorable — shares initially popped after results and an improved outlook, reflecting upside surprise on revenue and marketplace trends. Neutral Sentiment: Etsy is emphasizing AI to improve discovery and re-engage lost shoppers — a strategic positive but longer‑dated in impact and execution-dependent. Etsy bets on AI

Etsy is emphasizing AI to improve discovery and re-engage lost shoppers — a strategic positive but longer‑dated in impact and execution-dependent. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks published a style/momentum piece highlighting Etsy as a longer-term momentum candidate — useful framing for growth investors but not an immediate catalyst. Zacks momentum article

Zacks published a style/momentum piece highlighting Etsy as a longer-term momentum candidate — useful framing for growth investors but not an immediate catalyst. Negative Sentiment: GAAP EPS came in at roughly $0.60 for Q1 — reported by multiple outlets as slightly below consensus (a modest miss) — which tempers the upside from the revenue beat and raises questions on margin/earnings conversion. Earnings details

GAAP EPS came in at roughly $0.60 for Q1 — reported by multiple outlets as slightly below consensus (a modest miss) — which tempers the upside from the revenue beat and raises questions on margin/earnings conversion. Negative Sentiment: B. Riley downgraded Etsy from Buy to Neutral despite lifting its price target to $75 — a sign some brokers want to wait for clearer sustained recovery before re-rating the stock higher. B. Riley downgrade

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items. In addition, it offers various seller services, including Etsy Payments, a payment processing service; Etsy Ads, an advertising platform; and Shipping Labels, which allows sellers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, and India to purchase discounted shipping labels.

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