Barclays Reiterates Buy Rating for Shell (LON:SHEL)

Shell (LON:SHEL - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reiterated by Barclays in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,MarketScreener reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SHEL. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Shell in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Berenberg Bank reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Shell in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BNP Paribas Exane cut Shell from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Shell in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Shell to an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of GBX 3,383.33.

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Shell Stock Up 1.9%

Shell stock traded up GBX 63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 3,315.50. The stock had a trading volume of 317,792,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,247,958. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.97, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.30. Shell has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,373 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,592. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,290.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,949.23. The firm has a market capitalization of £185.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.51.

Insider Activity at Shell

In related news, insider Sinead Gorman bought 15,841 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 3,011 per share, with a total value of £476,972.51. Also, insider Wael Sawan bought 23,980 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3,011 per share, for a total transaction of £722,037.80. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shell Company Profile

Shell is a global group of energy and petrochemical companies. Shell's strategy is to deliver more value with less emissions as we work to become a net-zero emissions business by 2050. As we navigate the energy transition through the next decade, we will leverage our global footprint, the trust in our brand, and our innovation and technology capabilities to be the energy company that customers and countries choose to be their partner. We are positioning Shell to become the investment case and partner of choice through the energy transition.

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