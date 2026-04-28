Barclays Reiterates C$72.00 Price Target for Emera (TSE:EMA)

Emera (TSE:EMA - Get Free Report) has been assigned a C$72.00 target price by investment analysts at Barclays in a report released on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an "equal weight" rating on the stock. Barclays's price target points to a potential downside of 0.55% from the company's current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Emera from C$73.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Emera from C$67.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Emera from C$72.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on shares of Emera from C$74.50 to C$75.25 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Emera from C$74.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emera presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of C$73.43.

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Emera Stock Up 0.8%

TSE:EMA traded up C$0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$72.40. 229,581 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,277,828. Emera has a 12-month low of C$59.02 and a 12-month high of C$74.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$71.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$68.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.69, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of C$22.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.54.

Emera (TSE:EMA - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.55 EPS for the quarter. Emera had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 8.11%. The company had revenue of C$2.01 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Emera will post 3.1991627 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Emera

Emera is a geographically diverse energy and services company investing in electricity generation, transmission, and distribution as well as gas transmission and utility energy services. Emera has operations throughout North America and the Caribbean countries.

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