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Barclays Upgrades Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) to "Equal Weight"

Written by MarketBeat
April 27, 2026
Kingfisher logo with Retail/Wholesale background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Barclays upgraded Kingfisher from "underweight" to "equal weight" in a report issued Monday, reflecting a more neutral view on the stock.
  • Shares opened at $7.99, with a 50-day moving average of $8.50 and a 200-day moving average of $8.44, trading in a one-year range of $6.53 to $10.17.
  • Kingfisher is a major international home-improvement retailer (B&Q, Screwfix, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Koçtaş) with very low leverage (debt/equity 0.02) but modest short-term liquidity (current ratio 1.21, quick ratio 0.27).
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Kingfisher.

Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY - Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Barclays from an "underweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating in a report issued on Monday.

Kingfisher Stock Performance

OTCMKTS KGFHY opened at $7.99 on Monday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $8.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.44. Kingfisher has a 1 year low of $6.53 and a 1 year high of $10.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Kingfisher Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kingfisher plc OTCMKTS: KGFHY is a leading international home improvement retailer headquartered in London, United Kingdom. The company operates a network of stores and digital platforms offering a comprehensive range of do-it-yourself (DIY) and home improvement products. Kingfisher's business model focuses on delivering value to both retail customers and trade professionals through an integrated omni-channel approach.

The group's retail banners include B&Q and Screwfix in the UK and Ireland, Castorama and Brico Dépôt in France and Poland, and Koçtaş in Turkey.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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