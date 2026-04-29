Barratt Redrow (LON:BTRW) Sets New 52-Week Low - Here's What Happened

Barratt Redrow plc (LON:BTRW - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 249.10 and last traded at GBX 249.60, with a volume of 13654402 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 252.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on BTRW shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on Barratt Redrow from GBX 400 to GBX 280 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Barratt Redrow to a "buy" rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 454 to GBX 366 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Barratt Redrow from GBX 490 to GBX 450 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 365 price objective on shares of Barratt Redrow in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Barratt Redrow to an "outperform" rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 425 to GBX 350 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of GBX 402.40.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Barratt Redrow

Barratt Redrow Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 292.14 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 350.29. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 1.43.

Barratt Redrow (LON:BTRW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported GBX 9.30 EPS for the quarter. Barratt Redrow had a return on equity of 2.73% and a net margin of 3.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Barratt Redrow

In other news, insider Nigel Webb bought 15,000 shares of Barratt Redrow stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 329 per share, with a total value of £49,350. Also, insider Katie Bickerstaffe purchased 5,789 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 323 per share, for a total transaction of £18,698.47. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 26,476 shares of company stock valued at $8,294,841. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Barratt Redrow

Barratt Redrow plc is an exceptional FTSE 100 listed UK home builder, building the homes the country needs, and dedicated to quality, service and sustainability. Together, we offer a range of highly respected and complementary brands, Barratt, David Wilson and Redrow. We put our customers at the heart of everything we do, through our focus on: ✅ Quality - We deliver high-quality, energy-efficient homes which are built to the highest standards. Together, we have held more NHBC Pride in the Job Awards than any other housebuilder, for 20 years.

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