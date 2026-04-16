Barratt Redrow (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Upgraded by Zacks Research to "Hold" Rating

Barratt Redrow (OTCMKTS:BTDPY - Get Free Report) was upgraded by Zacks Research from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Barratt Redrow from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Peel Hunt cut shares of Barratt Redrow from a "strong-buy" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research report on Monday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BTDPY
Barratt Redrow Price Performance
OTCMKTS:BTDPY opened at $7.29 on Tuesday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $8.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.69. Barratt Redrow has a twelve month low of $6.61 and a twelve month high of $13.18.
Barratt Redrow Company Profile
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Barratt Redrow plc engages in the housebuilding business in the United Kingdom. The company acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. It is also involved in the commercial development business under the Wilson Bowden Developments brand name. The company offers its homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.
Further Reading
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