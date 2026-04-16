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Barratt Redrow (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Upgraded by Zacks Research to "Hold" Rating

Written by MarketBeat
April 16, 2026
Barratt Redrow logo with Construction background
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Key Points

  • Zacks Research upgraded Barratt Redrow (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) from "strong sell" to a hold, while other brokers include RBC's upgrade to "moderate buy"; MarketBeat shows an average rating of Moderate Buy (1 Strong Buy, 4 Buy, 2 Hold).
  • Shares opened at $7.29 and are trading below the 50‑day ($8.50) and 200‑day ($9.69) moving averages, with a 12‑month range of $6.61 to $13.18, reflecting recent weakness from earlier highs.
  • Barratt Redrow is a UK housebuilder that acquires and develops land and homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes and Barratt London brands, and also pursues commercial and mixed‑use development via Wilson Bowden.
  • Interested in Barratt Redrow? Here are five stocks we like better.

Barratt Redrow (OTCMKTS:BTDPY - Get Free Report) was upgraded by Zacks Research from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Barratt Redrow from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Peel Hunt cut shares of Barratt Redrow from a "strong-buy" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research report on Monday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BTDPY

Barratt Redrow Price Performance

OTCMKTS:BTDPY opened at $7.29 on Tuesday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $8.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.69. Barratt Redrow has a twelve month low of $6.61 and a twelve month high of $13.18.

Barratt Redrow Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Barratt Redrow plc engages in the housebuilding business in the United Kingdom. The company acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. It is also involved in the commercial development business under the Wilson Bowden Developments brand name. The company offers its homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Barratt Redrow (OTCMKTS:BTDPY)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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