Barrett Business Services (BBSI) Projected to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI - Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect Barrett Business Services to announce earnings of $0.56 per share and revenue of $321.5540 million for the quarter. Investors can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 5, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The business had revenue of $307.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The business's revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Barrett Business Services to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Barrett Business Services Price Performance

Shares of BBSI opened at $41.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.95. Barrett Business Services has a 1-year low of $25.33 and a 1-year high of $49.65.

Barrett Business Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Barrett Business Services's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on BBSI shares. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Barrett Business Services from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Barrington Research reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Barrett Business Services in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Barrett Business Services from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Barrett Business Services from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $41.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on BBSI

Insider Buying and Selling at Barrett Business Services

In related news, Director Anthony Meeker sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $454,200.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 44,945 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,701,168.25. This represents a 21.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James R. Potts sold 3,490 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $132,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 32,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,217,330. This represents a 9.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,779 shares of company stock valued at $786,233. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in Barrett Business Services by 4.3% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 15,219 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Barrett Business Services during the first quarter worth approximately $3,747,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Barrett Business Services during the first quarter worth approximately $1,732,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,778 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 4,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,923 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,581,000 after buying an additional 10,994 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.76% of the company's stock.

About Barrett Business Services

Barrett Business Services, Inc NASDAQ: BBSI is a professional employer organization (PEO) headquartered in Northridge, California. Founded in 1971 by Barrett K. Levesque, the company provides comprehensive human resources outsourcing solutions to small and mid-sized businesses. Through its consultative model, Barrett Business Services helps clients streamline administrative processes, mitigate regulatory risk and focus on core operations.

The company's core offerings include payroll administration, employee benefits management, workers' compensation and risk management services.

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