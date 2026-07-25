Barrick Mining (NYSE:B) Cut to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Barrick Mining (NYSE:B - Get Free Report) TSE: ABX was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

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Several other analysts have also recently commented on B. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Barrick Mining from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reduced their price objective on shares of Barrick Mining to $63.00 and set an "outperformer" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Barrick Mining from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup restated a "positive" rating on shares of Barrick Mining in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Barrick Mining from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $52.46.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on B

Barrick Mining Stock Performance

NYSE B opened at $37.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Barrick Mining has a twelve month low of $20.94 and a twelve month high of $54.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.76.

Barrick Mining (NYSE:B - Get Free Report) TSE: ABX last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. Barrick Mining had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 32.14%.Barrick Mining's revenue was up 66.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Barrick Mining will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Barrick Mining by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 55,423,240 shares of the gold and copper producer's stock valued at $2,413,699,000 after acquiring an additional 10,287,544 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Barrick Mining by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 39,598,520 shares of the gold and copper producer's stock valued at $1,615,225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,881,841 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Barrick Mining by 85.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 30,099,422 shares of the gold and copper producer's stock valued at $1,311,169,000 after purchasing an additional 13,853,587 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Barrick Mining by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 20,591,745 shares of the gold and copper producer's stock valued at $909,104,000 after purchasing an additional 7,870,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Barrick Mining by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 20,395,667 shares of the gold and copper producer's stock worth $889,627,000 after buying an additional 1,086,332 shares during the last quarter. 90.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trending Headlines about Barrick Mining

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About Barrick Mining

Barrick Gold Corporation, commonly known as Barrick, is a Toronto‑headquartered mining company focused on the exploration, development, production and sale of gold and copper. Listed on major exchanges (including the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol B), Barrick operates as an integrated minerals producer, running large‑scale mining complexes, processing facilities and related support services for extraction and metallurgical treatment of ore.

The company's activities span the full mining value chain: greenfield exploration, feasibility and permitting, mine construction, ongoing operations, and closure and reclamation.

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