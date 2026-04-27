Barrick Mining (NYSE:B) Shares Down 1% - Here's Why

Barrick Mining Corporation (NYSE:B - Get Free Report) TSE: ABX's stock price dropped 1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $40.24 and last traded at $40.6730. 8,112,084 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 14,753,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.09.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

B has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on Barrick Mining from $43.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Barrick Mining in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. DZ Bank upgraded Barrick Mining to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, January 19th. ATB Cormark Capital Markets downgraded Barrick Mining from a "moderate buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Barrick Mining from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Barrick Mining has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $54.17.

View Our Latest Analysis on Barrick Mining

Barrick Mining Stock Down 1.0%

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.53 and a 200 day moving average of $42.25. The firm has a market cap of $68.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Barrick Mining (NYSE:B - Get Free Report) TSE: ABX last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The gold and copper producer reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.19. Barrick Mining had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 29.45%.The business had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.15 billion. The business's quarterly revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Barrick Mining Corporation will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Barrick Mining Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from Barrick Mining's previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 27th. Barrick Mining's payout ratio is 57.34%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barrick Mining

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in B. CW Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Barrick Mining during the second quarter worth approximately $283,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Barrick Mining during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Barrick Mining during the second quarter worth approximately $857,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Barrick Mining during the second quarter worth approximately $2,569,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Barrick Mining during the second quarter worth approximately $543,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.82% of the company's stock.

Barrick Mining Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation, commonly known as Barrick, is a Toronto‑headquartered mining company focused on the exploration, development, production and sale of gold and copper. Listed on major exchanges (including the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol B), Barrick operates as an integrated minerals producer, running large‑scale mining complexes, processing facilities and related support services for extraction and metallurgical treatment of ore.

The company's activities span the full mining value chain: greenfield exploration, feasibility and permitting, mine construction, ongoing operations, and closure and reclamation.

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