Barrick Mining (NYSE:B) Stock Price Down 3.8% - Should You Sell?

Barrick Mining Corporation (NYSE:B - Get Free Report) TSE: ABX shares traded down 3.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $38.66 and last traded at $39.1240. 13,523,268 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 14,739,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.67.

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Key Barrick Mining News

Here are the key news stories impacting Barrick Mining this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. DZ Bank upgraded Barrick Mining to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Barrick Mining to $77.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. ATB Cormark Capital Markets downgraded Barrick Mining from a "moderate buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Research downgraded Barrick Mining from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Barrick Mining in a report on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Barrick Mining currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $54.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on B

Barrick Mining Trading Down 3.8%

The firm has a market cap of $65.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.30.

Barrick Mining (NYSE:B - Get Free Report) TSE: ABX last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The gold and copper producer reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. Barrick Mining had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 29.45%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Barrick Mining Corporation will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

Barrick Mining Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 27th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. This is a boost from Barrick Mining's previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Barrick Mining's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.34%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in B. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Barrick Mining by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 101,846,588 shares of the gold and copper producer's stock worth $3,340,709,000 after buying an additional 26,921,219 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Barrick Mining by 316.0% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,287,558 shares of the gold and copper producer's stock worth $601,115,000 after buying an additional 13,891,886 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Barrick Mining by 85.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 30,099,422 shares of the gold and copper producer's stock worth $1,311,169,000 after buying an additional 13,853,587 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Barrick Mining by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 55,423,240 shares of the gold and copper producer's stock worth $2,413,699,000 after buying an additional 10,287,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Barrick Mining during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.82% of the company's stock.

About Barrick Mining

Barrick Gold Corporation, commonly known as Barrick, is a Toronto‑headquartered mining company focused on the exploration, development, production and sale of gold and copper. Listed on major exchanges (including the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol B), Barrick operates as an integrated minerals producer, running large‑scale mining complexes, processing facilities and related support services for extraction and metallurgical treatment of ore.

The company's activities span the full mining value chain: greenfield exploration, feasibility and permitting, mine construction, ongoing operations, and closure and reclamation.

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