Barrington Research Reaffirms "Outperform" Rating for Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN)

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "outperform" rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Barrington Research in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Huron Consulting Group to $155.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Wedbush reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen cut Huron Consulting Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Huron Consulting Group from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $184.25.

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Huron Consulting Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HURN traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.97. The company had a trading volume of 56,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,682. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 0.08. Huron Consulting Group has a 1 year low of $100.10 and a 1 year high of $186.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $116.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.50.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $451.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $437.12 million. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 29.41% and a net margin of 5.94%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. Huron Consulting Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.350-9.150 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Huron Consulting Group will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Huron Consulting Group

In related news, Director Debra Zumwalt sold 598 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.44, for a total transaction of $70,827.12. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 27,201 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,221,686.44. This trade represents a 2.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Ekta Singh-Bushell sold 443 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.44, for a total value of $52,468.92. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 13,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,616,232.24. This represents a 3.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,658 shares of company stock valued at $415,931. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Huron Consulting Group

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 888,045 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $130,803,000 after acquiring an additional 129,073 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Huron Consulting Group by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 779,120 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $134,718,000 after buying an additional 79,757 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Huron Consulting Group by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 667,887 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $85,149,000 after buying an additional 80,132 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Huron Consulting Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 641,714 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $81,811,000 after buying an additional 12,528 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Huron Consulting Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 614,248 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $90,153,000 after buying an additional 3,340 shares during the period. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

Huron Consulting Group NASDAQ: HURN is a global professional services firm that advises organizations across a range of industries on strategy, operations and technology. Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Chicago, the company helps clients address complex business challenges such as performance improvement, digital transformation and organizational change. Huron's consultants work alongside executive leadership teams to develop and implement tailored solutions that drive growth, increase efficiency and manage risk.

Huron's service offerings encompass business and financial advisory, healthcare performance improvement, life sciences consulting, higher education and research lifecycle support, as well as legal and regulatory consulting.

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