Barrington Research Reiterates Outperform Rating for ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS)

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "outperform" rating restated by Barrington Research in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $40.00 target price on the business services provider's stock. Barrington Research's target price points to a potential upside of 54.32% from the company's current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of ExlService in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Weiss Ratings upgraded ExlService from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on ExlService from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on ExlService from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $35.00 price objective on ExlService in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $41.50.

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ExlService Stock Performance

Shares of EXLS stock opened at $25.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.45 and a 200 day moving average of $33.57. ExlService has a 52 week low of $25.18 and a 52 week high of $47.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. ExlService had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The business had revenue of $570.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. ExlService has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.180-2.230 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that ExlService will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

ExlService announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 17th that allows the company to buyback $125.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at ExlService

In other ExlService news, EVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 5,093 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.11, for a total value of $148,257.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 48,994 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,426,215.34. The trade was a 9.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Vikas Bhalla sold 12,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total transaction of $362,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 153,295 shares in the company, valued at $4,632,574.90. This represents a 7.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 3.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ExlService by 109.7% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,118,625 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $174,794,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154,652 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in ExlService during the third quarter valued at $67,862,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in ExlService by 534.2% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,354,599 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $59,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,008 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in ExlService by 4,269.6% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 882,480 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $38,644,000 after purchasing an additional 862,284 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in ExlService by 122.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,506,357 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $45,869,000 after buying an additional 828,520 shares in the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: EXLS is a global operations management and analytics company that partners with clients in insurance, healthcare, banking, and financial services to drive digital transformation and operational excellence. The firm delivers analytics-driven solutions and business process outsourcing services, including claims adjudication, finance and accounting, data management, and customer service support. ExlService combines domain expertise with advanced analytics, artificial intelligence, and automation technologies to help organizations optimize processes, enhance customer experiences, and manage risk.

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in New York City, ExlService has grown through a mix of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions, earning recognition for its data analytics capabilities and industry-specific knowledge.

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