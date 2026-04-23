Basf (BASFY) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY - Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its resultson Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect Basf to post earnings of $0.3085 per share and revenue of $18.1925 billion for the quarter.

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.42). Basf had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 4.37%. The firm had revenue of $16.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.32 billion. On average, analysts expect Basf to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Basf Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of BASFY stock opened at $15.62 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.58 and a 200-day moving average of $13.51. The stock has a market cap of $55.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.76. Basf has a 52-week low of $11.66 and a 52-week high of $16.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BASFY. Barclays cut Basf from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Basf from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Basf from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Basf in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets restated a "hold" rating on shares of Basf in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Basf has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Read Our Latest Research Report on BASFY

About Basf

BASF SE is a Germany-based chemical company founded in 1865 (originally Badische Anilin- & Soda-Fabrik) and headquartered in Ludwigshafen. It is one of the world's largest chemical producers, supplying raw materials, intermediates and finished chemical products to a broad range of industries including automotive, construction, agriculture, consumer goods, electronics and industrial manufacturing. The company combines large-scale production with global commercial and logistics networks to serve customers in many end markets.

BASF's activities span basic and specialty chemicals, performance materials, functional additives, catalysts and coatings, as well as products for nutrition and personal care.

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