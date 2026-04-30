Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY - Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08, Zacks reports. Basf had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 2.59%.

Get Basf alerts: Sign Up

Basf Trading Up 1.8%

OTCMKTS:BASFY traded up $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $16.00. 97,258 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,386. The stock has a market cap of $57.12 billion, a PE ratio of 31.37, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.66 and a 200-day moving average of $13.63. Basf has a fifty-two week low of $11.66 and a fifty-two week high of $16.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Basf in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Basf from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Basf from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. DZ Bank upgraded Basf from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Basf in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Basf currently has an average rating of "Hold".

View Our Latest Report on Basf

About Basf

BASF SE is a Germany-based chemical company founded in 1865 (originally Badische Anilin- & Soda-Fabrik) and headquartered in Ludwigshafen. It is one of the world's largest chemical producers, supplying raw materials, intermediates and finished chemical products to a broad range of industries including automotive, construction, agriculture, consumer goods, electronics and industrial manufacturing. The company combines large-scale production with global commercial and logistics networks to serve customers in many end markets.

BASF's activities span basic and specialty chemicals, performance materials, functional additives, catalysts and coatings, as well as products for nutrition and personal care.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Basf, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Basf wasn't on the list.

While Basf currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here