Bausch Health Cos (BHC) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Bausch Health Cos (NYSE:BHC - Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.6670 per share and revenue of $2.3733 billion for the quarter. Interested persons can check the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, April 29, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Bausch Health Cos (NYSE:BHC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.13). Bausch Health Cos had a return on equity of 875.00% and a net margin of 1.53%.The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.71 billion. On average, analysts expect Bausch Health Cos to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Bausch Health Cos Price Performance

NYSE BHC opened at $5.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.68. Bausch Health Cos has a 12 month low of $4.41 and a 12 month high of $8.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.40. The company's 50 day moving average is $5.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BHC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Cos from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of Bausch Health Cos in a report on Monday, January 26th. Wall Street Zen lowered Bausch Health Cos from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, February 15th. Weiss Ratings cut Bausch Health Cos from a "hold (c)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Bausch Health Cos from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bausch Health Cos presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $8.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Bausch Health Cos

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bausch Health Cos

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paulson & CO. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bausch Health Cos by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 73,255,869 shares of the company's stock worth $509,128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bausch Health Cos by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,143,641 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,748,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038,813 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in Bausch Health Cos in the 2nd quarter worth $22,644,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Bausch Health Cos by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,253,995 shares of the company's stock worth $22,616,000 after purchasing an additional 241,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Cos by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,045,737 shares of the company's stock valued at $14,223,000 after purchasing an additional 151,658 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.65% of the company's stock.

Bausch Health Cos Company Profile

Bausch Health Cos Inc, formerly known as Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, is a global specialty pharmaceutical company headquartered in Laval, Quebec, Canada. The company operates through two primary segments: Ophthalmology, led by its Bausch + Lomb franchise, and Diversified Brands, which encompasses prescription dermatology, gastrointestinal, neurology and branded pharmaceutical products. Bausch Health develops, manufactures and markets a range of therapeutic and over-the-counter offerings designed to address conditions such as cataracts, dry eye, glaucoma, acne, rosacea, migraine and gastrointestinal disorders.

The Ophthalmology segment under the Bausch + Lomb name provides products for eye health, including prescription drops, contact lens care solutions, intraocular lenses, surgical instruments and diagnostic devices.

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