Bausch Health Cos (BHC) Projected to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Bausch Health Cos (NYSE:BHC - Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 29th. Analysts expect Bausch Health Cos to post earnings of $0.96 per share and revenue of $2.5564 billion for the quarter. Investors can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Bausch Health Cos (NYSE:BHC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Bausch Health Cos had a negative net margin of 11.47% and a negative return on equity of 2,922.77%. On average, analysts expect Bausch Health Cos to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Bausch Health Cos Stock Performance

Shares of BHC stock opened at $4.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 0.42. Bausch Health Cos has a 52-week low of $4.33 and a 52-week high of $8.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.68. The company's 50 day moving average is $5.05 and its 200 day moving average is $5.60.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Frank D. Lee sold 24,456 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total transaction of $132,796.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 49,339 shares in the company, valued at $267,910.77. The trade was a 33.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 20.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bausch Health Cos

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BHC. Caption Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bausch Health Cos by 101.1% during the fourth quarter. Caption Management LLC now owns 4,464 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 405,789 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Cos by 12,589.7% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,949 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,910 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Bausch Health Cos by 6,661.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,409 shares of the company's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 5,329 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Bausch Health Cos by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,819 shares of the company's stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Cos in the 1st quarter worth $68,000. 78.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on BHC shares. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on Bausch Health Cos from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Weiss Ratings lowered Bausch Health Cos from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bausch Health Cos currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Get Our Latest Report on BHC

Bausch Health Cos Company Profile

Bausch Health Cos Inc, formerly known as Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, is a global specialty pharmaceutical company headquartered in Laval, Quebec, Canada. The company operates through two primary segments: Ophthalmology, led by its Bausch + Lomb franchise, and Diversified Brands, which encompasses prescription dermatology, gastrointestinal, neurology and branded pharmaceutical products. Bausch Health develops, manufactures and markets a range of therapeutic and over-the-counter offerings designed to address conditions such as cataracts, dry eye, glaucoma, acne, rosacea, migraine and gastrointestinal disorders.

The Ophthalmology segment under the Bausch + Lomb name provides products for eye health, including prescription drops, contact lens care solutions, intraocular lenses, surgical instruments and diagnostic devices.

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