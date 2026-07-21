Bausch Health Cos (NYSE:BHC) Reaches New 52-Week Low - Should You Sell?

Shares of Bausch Health Cos Inc. (NYSE:BHC - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.35 and last traded at $4.4540, with a volume of 572901 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.68.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

BHC has been the subject of several research reports. Weiss Ratings lowered Bausch Health Cos from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Bausch Health Cos from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bausch Health Cos currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $8.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on BHC

Bausch Health Cos Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 0.42. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $5.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.68, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Bausch Health Cos (NYSE:BHC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.37 billion. Bausch Health Cos had a negative return on equity of 2,922.77% and a negative net margin of 11.47%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bausch Health Cos Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bausch Health Cos news, Director Frank D. Lee sold 24,456 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total value of $132,796.08. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 49,339 shares of the company's stock, valued at $267,910.77. This trade represents a 33.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 20.67% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bausch Health Cos

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Bausch Health Cos by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 50,131 shares of the company's stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Cos by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,067 shares of the company's stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its position in shares of Bausch Health Cos by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 54,169 shares of the company's stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its position in shares of Bausch Health Cos by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 104,156 shares of the company's stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Bausch Health Cos by 65.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,819 shares of the company's stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,106 shares during the last quarter. 78.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bausch Health Cos Company Profile

Bausch Health Cos Inc, formerly known as Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, is a global specialty pharmaceutical company headquartered in Laval, Quebec, Canada. The company operates through two primary segments: Ophthalmology, led by its Bausch + Lomb franchise, and Diversified Brands, which encompasses prescription dermatology, gastrointestinal, neurology and branded pharmaceutical products. Bausch Health develops, manufactures and markets a range of therapeutic and over-the-counter offerings designed to address conditions such as cataracts, dry eye, glaucoma, acne, rosacea, migraine and gastrointestinal disorders.

The Ophthalmology segment under the Bausch + Lomb name provides products for eye health, including prescription drops, contact lens care solutions, intraocular lenses, surgical instruments and diagnostic devices.

Further Reading

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