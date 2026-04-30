Bausch Health Cos (NYSE:BHC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume - Still a Buy?

Bausch Health Cos Inc. (NYSE:BHC - Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,530,022 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 22% from the previous session's volume of 1,954,552 shares.The stock last traded at $5.9330 and had previously closed at $5.59.

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Bausch Health Cos News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Bausch Health Cos this week:

Positive Sentiment: Reported strength in revenue and adjusted profitability — BHC delivered reported Q1 revenue of $2.52B (up ~12% yoy) with adjusted EBITDA of $837M (up 27% yoy) and adjusted EPS of $0.78, signaling improving underlying business momentum. PR Newswire Release

Reported strength in revenue and adjusted profitability — BHC delivered reported Q1 revenue of $2.52B (up ~12% yoy) with adjusted EBITDA of $837M (up 27% yoy) and adjusted EPS of $0.78, signaling improving underlying business momentum. Positive Sentiment: Growth driven by key franchises — Management cited strength at Salix and Solta and twelve consecutive quarters of year‑over‑year revenue and adjusted EBITDA growth for Bausch Health ex-Bausch + Lomb, supporting a positive operational outlook. Yahoo: Q1 Highlights

Growth driven by key franchises — Management cited strength at Salix and Solta and twelve consecutive quarters of year‑over‑year revenue and adjusted EBITDA growth for Bausch Health ex-Bausch + Lomb, supporting a positive operational outlook. Positive Sentiment: Reaffirmed full‑year guidance and cash flow — The company reaffirmed FY 2026 targets for revenue, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted operating cash flow and reported $319M of adjusted cash flow from operations in Q1, reducing near‑term execution risk. PR Newswire Release

Reaffirmed full‑year guidance and cash flow — The company reaffirmed FY 2026 targets for revenue, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted operating cash flow and reported $319M of adjusted cash flow from operations in Q1, reducing near‑term execution risk. Neutral Sentiment: Investor readouts and call details available — The earnings call transcript and analyst summaries provide more color on product mix, cost dynamics and timing assumptions for the outlook; useful for investors digging beyond headline numbers. Seeking Alpha Transcript

Investor readouts and call details available — The earnings call transcript and analyst summaries provide more color on product mix, cost dynamics and timing assumptions for the outlook; useful for investors digging beyond headline numbers. Negative Sentiment: Large one‑time goodwill impairment drove a GAAP loss — BHC recorded a $1.426B goodwill impairment that produced a GAAP net loss of ~$1.43B (GAAP loss per share $(3.82)), which clouds headline profitability and could concern GAAP-focused investors. PR Newswire Release

Large one‑time goodwill impairment drove a GAAP loss — BHC recorded a $1.426B goodwill impairment that produced a GAAP net loss of ~$1.43B (GAAP loss per share $(3.82)), which clouds headline profitability and could concern GAAP-focused investors. Negative Sentiment: Mixed coverage on estimates — Some outlets flagged an earnings “miss” vs certain consensus figures while others noted an adjusted EPS beat; the mixed read on consensus comparisons may drive near‑term volatility as analysts reconcile adjusted vs GAAP metrics. Zacks Coverage Yahoo: Lags Estimates

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BHC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on Bausch Health Cos from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Weiss Ratings downgraded Bausch Health Cos from a "hold (c)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Bausch Health Cos from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on Bausch Health Cos from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Bausch Health Cos from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, February 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $8.00.

View Our Latest Report on BHC

Bausch Health Cos Stock Up 10.5%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.68. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.50 and a 200-day moving average of $6.19.

Bausch Health Cos (NYSE:BHC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.13). Bausch Health Cos had a return on equity of 875.00% and a net margin of 1.53%.The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.71 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Bausch Health Cos Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bausch Health Cos

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caption Management LLC raised its position in Bausch Health Cos by 101.1% during the fourth quarter. Caption Management LLC now owns 4,464 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 405,789 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Bausch Health Cos by 12,589.7% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,949 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,910 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Bausch Health Cos by 6,661.3% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,409 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 5,329 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Bausch Health Cos by 65.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,819 shares of the company's stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in Bausch Health Cos during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.65% of the company's stock.

About Bausch Health Cos

Bausch Health Cos Inc, formerly known as Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, is a global specialty pharmaceutical company headquartered in Laval, Quebec, Canada. The company operates through two primary segments: Ophthalmology, led by its Bausch + Lomb franchise, and Diversified Brands, which encompasses prescription dermatology, gastrointestinal, neurology and branded pharmaceutical products. Bausch Health develops, manufactures and markets a range of therapeutic and over-the-counter offerings designed to address conditions such as cataracts, dry eye, glaucoma, acne, rosacea, migraine and gastrointestinal disorders.

The Ophthalmology segment under the Bausch + Lomb name provides products for eye health, including prescription drops, contact lens care solutions, intraocular lenses, surgical instruments and diagnostic devices.

Further Reading

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