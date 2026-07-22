Bausch + Lomb (BLCO) Expected to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO - Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 29th. Analysts expect Bausch + Lomb to announce earnings of $0.16 per share and revenue of $1.3694 billion for the quarter. Investors are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Bausch + Lomb had a negative net margin of 4.21% and a positive return on equity of 3.60%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Bausch + Lomb to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Bausch + Lomb Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of BLCO stock opened at $15.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.46. Bausch + Lomb has a fifty-two week low of $13.09 and a fifty-two week high of $18.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bausch + Lomb

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glenview Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Bausch + Lomb by 210.8% in the second quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 1,553,855 shares of the company's stock valued at $20,216,000 after buying an additional 1,053,855 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb during the 3rd quarter worth about $14,776,000. Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Bausch + Lomb by 175.3% during the 3rd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 861,053 shares of the company's stock worth $12,976,000 after acquiring an additional 548,230 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bausch + Lomb by 428.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 299,671 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,345,000 after acquiring an additional 242,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Bausch + Lomb by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 3,382,739 shares of the company's stock valued at $57,777,000 after acquiring an additional 137,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.07% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore set a $17.00 target price on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a report on Monday, July 6th. Weiss Ratings lowered Bausch + Lomb from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Bausch + Lomb from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Bausch + Lomb from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $16.00 target price on Bausch + Lomb in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bausch + Lomb has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $18.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BLCO

Bausch + Lomb Company Profile

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company in the United States, Puerto Rico, China, France, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Canada, Russia, Spain, Italy, Mexico, Poland, South Korea, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Vision Care, Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products comprising over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions, such as eye allergies, conjunctivitis, dry eye, and redness relief.

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