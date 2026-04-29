Bayerische Motoren Werke (BAMXF) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Bayerische Motoren Werke (OTCMKTS:BAMXF - Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its resultson Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect Bayerische Motoren Werke to post earnings of $3.12 per share and revenue of $37.6595 billion for the quarter.

Bayerische Motoren Werke (OTCMKTS:BAMXF - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.21 by $1.19. The company had revenue of $39.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.71 billion. Bayerische Motoren Werke had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 7.63%.

Get BAMXF alerts: Sign Up

Bayerische Motoren Werke Trading Down 5.3%

Shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke stock opened at $90.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.08. The company has a market cap of $52.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.63. Bayerische Motoren Werke has a fifty-two week low of $81.91 and a fifty-two week high of $113.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BAMXF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke from a "moderate sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. UBS Group cut shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. DZ Bank raised shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bayerische Motoren Werke currently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bayerische Motoren Werke

Bayerische Motoren Werke Company Profile

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (BMW) is a German multinational manufacturer of premium automobiles and motorcycles. Headquartered in Munich, the company designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of passenger vehicles under the BMW brand, as well as the MINI and Rolls‑Royce marques. BMW's product portfolio covers luxury sedans and coupes, SUVs and crossovers (the X series), sports cars, high‑performance M models, motorcycles through BMW Motorrad, and an expanding range of electrified powertrains including battery-electric and plug‑in hybrid variants.

Founded in 1916, BMW began as an engine manufacturer and over the course of the 20th century diversified into motorcycle and automobile production, building a reputation for engineering and driving dynamics.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Bayerische Motoren Werke, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Bayerische Motoren Werke wasn't on the list.

While Bayerische Motoren Werke currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here