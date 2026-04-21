BB Seguridade Participacoes (OTCMKTS:BBSEY) Sees Strong Trading Volume - Here's What Happened

BB Seguridade Participacoes SA (OTCMKTS:BBSEY - Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 178,030 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 44% from the previous session's volume of 123,570 shares.The stock last traded at $7.18 and had previously closed at $7.17.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Research raised BB Seguridade Participacoes from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday. Itau BBA Securities lowered BB Seguridade Participacoes to an "underperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered BB Seguridade Participacoes to a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BB Seguridade Participacoes presently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BBSEY

BB Seguridade Participacoes Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.64. The company has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.39.

BB Seguridade Participacoes (OTCMKTS:BBSEY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 9th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. BB Seguridade Participacoes had a return on equity of 80.16% and a net margin of 87.29%.The company had revenue of $486.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.09 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BB Seguridade Participacoes SA will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BB Seguridade Participacoes

BB Seguridade Participações SA is a leading Brazilian insurance and pension holding company, primarily focused on the design, underwriting and distribution of risk protection and retirement solutions. As a publicly traded subsidiary of Banco do Brasil, BB Seguridade operates through a network of specialized businesses that serve both individual and institutional clients across Brazil.

The company’s main offerings are delivered via its core subsidiaries: Brasilprev (private pension and savings plans), BB Mapfre (property & casualty insurance), Brasilveículos (auto warranty and mechanical protection), Brasilcap (surety bonds) and BB Seguros (life, rural and personal accident insurance).

Further Reading

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