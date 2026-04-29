BB Seguridade Participacoes (OTCMKTS:BBSEY) Shares Gap Down - Here's What Happened

BB Seguridade Participacoes SA (OTCMKTS:BBSEY - Get Free Report)'s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.26, but opened at $6.87. BB Seguridade Participacoes shares last traded at $6.8540, with a volume of 2,376 shares traded.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BBSEY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered BB Seguridade Participacoes to a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Zacks Research raised BB Seguridade Participacoes from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities lowered BB Seguridade Participacoes to an "underperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold".

View Our Latest Stock Report on BBSEY

BB Seguridade Participacoes Stock Performance

The stock's 50 day moving average price is $6.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.67. The company has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.39.

BB Seguridade Participacoes (OTCMKTS:BBSEY - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $486.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.09 million. BB Seguridade Participacoes had a return on equity of 80.16% and a net margin of 87.29%. On average, analysts anticipate that BB Seguridade Participacoes SA will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

BB Seguridade Participacoes Company Profile

BB Seguridade Participações SA is a leading Brazilian insurance and pension holding company, primarily focused on the design, underwriting and distribution of risk protection and retirement solutions. As a publicly traded subsidiary of Banco do Brasil, BB Seguridade operates through a network of specialized businesses that serve both individual and institutional clients across Brazil.

The company’s main offerings are delivered via its core subsidiaries: Brasilprev (private pension and savings plans), BB Mapfre (property & casualty insurance), Brasilveículos (auto warranty and mechanical protection), Brasilcap (surety bonds) and BB Seguros (life, rural and personal accident insurance).

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