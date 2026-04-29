BBB Foods (TBBB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

BBB Foods (NYSE:TBBB - Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.1873) per share and revenue of $1.2583 billion for the quarter. Individuals may review the information on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, May 7, 2026 at 12:00 PM ET.

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BBB Foods (NYSE:TBBB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.22). BBB Foods had a negative return on equity of 70.80% and a negative net margin of 3.72%.The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. On average, analysts expect BBB Foods to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BBB Foods Stock Performance

Shares of TBBB stock opened at $36.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.37 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.62. BBB Foods has a one year low of $23.81 and a one year high of $40.09. The company's 50-day moving average is $35.63 and its 200 day moving average is $33.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of BBB Foods from $31.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BBB Foods to an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Zacks Research cut BBB Foods from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of BBB Foods in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities raised BBB Foods from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $41.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TBBB

Institutional Trading of BBB Foods

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. bought a new position in BBB Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in BBB Foods by 547.9% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BBB Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in BBB Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in BBB Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $267,000. 8.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BBB Foods

BBB Foods Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of grocery retail stores in Mexico. It offers household cleaning, personal hyenine, cosmetics and beauty, pharmacy, and general merchandise products, as well as jellies and desserts, foods and drinks, pet supplies, coffee, tea, chocolates, breads, dry and frozen foods, snacks and sweets, and toilet papers and napkins. The company also provides branded, private label, and spot products. It serves low-to-middle income households through online channels.

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