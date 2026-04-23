BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY - Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76, Zacks reports. BE Semiconductor Industries had a return on equity of 32.38% and a net margin of 22.27%.

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BE Semiconductor Industries Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of BE Semiconductor Industries stock traded up $0.90 on Thursday, reaching $283.50. 2,221 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,676. BE Semiconductor Industries has a 1-year low of $106.35 and a 1-year high of $300.77. The company has a market cap of $20.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.60 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 5.55 and a quick ratio of 4.88. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $224.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded BE Semiconductor Industries from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of BE Semiconductor Industries to a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of BE Semiconductor Industries in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank raised BE Semiconductor Industries to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of BE Semiconductor Industries in a research report on Sunday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BE Semiconductor Industries presently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

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BE Semiconductor Industries Company Profile

BE Semiconductor Industries NV OTCMKTS: BESIY, commonly known as BESI, is a global supplier of assembly equipment for the semiconductor industry. The company designs, develops and manufactures capital equipment used in the back-end production of semiconductor devices, including die attach, wire bonding and flip chip packaging systems. BESI's platforms support a wide range of applications from memory and logic chips to advanced power devices and radio-frequency modules, enabling high precision, throughput and yield in device assembly and test processes.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Duiven, the Netherlands, BESI went public on Euronext Amsterdam in 1999.

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