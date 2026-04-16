Beach Energy (OTCMKTS:BCHEY) Shares Gap Down - What's Next?

Beach Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BCHEY - Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $17.78, but opened at $17.00. Beach Energy shares last traded at $17.00, with a volume of 100 shares.

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Beach Energy Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Beach Energy Company Profile

Beach Energy OTCMKTS: BCHEY is an Australia-based independent oil and gas exploration and production company. It focuses on the upstream segment of the hydrocarbons industry, encompassing geological appraisal, field development and production of both conventional and unconventional oil and gas resources. The company markets natural gas to domestic east coast customers and supplies crude oil to local and international refineries.

Beach Energy's operations span several key sedimentary basins across Australia, including the Cooper Basin in South Australia, the Otway and Bass Basins in Victoria, and onshore assets in the Perth Basin of Western Australia.

Further Reading

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