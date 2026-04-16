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Beach Energy (OTCMKTS:BCHEY) Shares Gap Down - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
April 16, 2026
Beach Energy logo with Energy background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares gapped down from $17.78 to an open/last trade of $17.00 on Thursday, but the move occurred on very light volume (just 100 shares).
  • Technically the stock sits above its 50‑day and 200‑day simple moving averages (about $16.58 and $16.47), while the balance sheet shows negligible debt (debt-to-equity 0.01) but mixed liquidity (quick ratio 0.83, current ratio 1.16).
  • Beach Energy is an Australia‑based upstream oil and gas producer operating across major basins (Cooper, Otway, Bass, Perth) and supplies domestic natural gas and crude oil to local and international refineries.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Beach Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BCHEY - Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $17.78, but opened at $17.00. Beach Energy shares last traded at $17.00, with a volume of 100 shares.

Beach Energy Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Beach Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Beach Energy OTCMKTS: BCHEY is an Australia-based independent oil and gas exploration and production company. It focuses on the upstream segment of the hydrocarbons industry, encompassing geological appraisal, field development and production of both conventional and unconventional oil and gas resources. The company markets natural gas to domestic east coast customers and supplies crude oil to local and international refineries.

Beach Energy's operations span several key sedimentary basins across Australia, including the Cooper Basin in South Australia, the Otway and Bass Basins in Victoria, and onshore assets in the Perth Basin of Western Australia.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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