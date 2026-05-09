Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Announces Earnings Results

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX - Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.13, FiscalAI reports. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.35 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Becton, Dickinson and Company updated its FY 2026 guidance to 12.520-12.720 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from Becton, Dickinson and Company's conference call:

BD beat Q2 expectations with $4.7 billion revenue (+2.6%), adjusted operating margin of 24.2% and adjusted EPS of $2.90, and raised full‑year adjusted EPS guidance to $12.52–$12.72 while reaffirming low‑single‑digit revenue growth.

with $4.7 billion revenue (+2.6%), adjusted operating margin of 24.2% and adjusted EPS of $2.90, and raised full‑year adjusted EPS guidance to while reaffirming low‑single‑digit revenue growth. Strategic growth platforms scaled — double‑digit growth in biologic drug delivery, advanced patient monitoring, PureWick and advanced tissue regeneration, with biologics now ~55% of Biopharma Systems revenue.

— double‑digit growth in biologic drug delivery, advanced patient monitoring, PureWick and advanced tissue regeneration, with biologics now ~55% of Biopharma Systems revenue. BD Excellence drove operational leverage , delivering ~8% productivity in the quarter, >90% service levels, a $150M run‑rate toward the $200M cost‑out goal, and a simplified manufacturing footprint (~50 sites) to support margin expansion and cash flow.

, delivering ~8% productivity in the quarter, >90% service levels, a $150M run‑rate toward the $200M cost‑out goal, and a simplified manufacturing footprint (~50 sites) to support margin expansion and cash flow. FDA warning letter for the El Paso facility led BD to place ChloraPrep/PurePrep U.S. shipments on temporary hold for additional testing (expected ~3 weeks); manufacturing continues and no patient safety signals reported.

for the El Paso facility led BD to place ChloraPrep/PurePrep U.S. shipments on temporary hold for additional testing (expected ~3 weeks); manufacturing continues and no patient safety signals reported. Capital allocation emphasized shareholder returns — $2.3 billion returned this quarter (including $2.0B share repurchases), $1.1B YTD free cash flow, and continued focus on disciplined tuck‑in M&A while targeting long‑term net leverage ~2.5x (currently ~2.9x).

Get BDX alerts: Sign Up

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Down 2.6%

BDX traded down $4.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $149.24. 4,481,804 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,155,492. The stock has a market cap of $42.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.22. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $127.59 and a twelve month high of $187.35. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $158.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. Becton, Dickinson and Company's payout ratio is presently 68.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $202.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $215.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and Company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $184.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 27th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical instruments supplier to repurchase up to 0% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Key Becton, Dickinson and Company News

Here are the key news stories impacting Becton, Dickinson and Company this week:

Positive Sentiment: Evercore raised its price target on BDX from $180 to $190, signaling continued confidence in the company’s outlook. Evercore target increase

Evercore raised its price target on BDX from $180 to $190, signaling continued confidence in the company’s outlook. Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo lifted its price target to $161 from $157, suggesting modest upside from current levels. Wells Fargo target increase

Wells Fargo lifted its price target to $161 from $157, suggesting modest upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: The company’s earnings beat, revenue beat, and higher profit guidance are supporting the stock’s rebound after the report. BD second-quarter fiscal 2026 financial results

The company’s earnings beat, revenue beat, and higher profit guidance are supporting the stock’s rebound after the report. Neutral Sentiment: BD also appointed Vitor Roque as chief financial officer, a management change that is not clearly positive or negative for the stock. BD appoints Vitor Roque CFO

BD also appointed Vitor Roque as chief financial officer, a management change that is not clearly positive or negative for the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Stifel lowered its price target to $175 from $215, which is still above the current share price but reflects a more cautious view. Stifel target cut

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 953 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.61, for a total transaction of $174,027.33. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 36,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,713,291.43. The trade was a 2.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 1,102 shares of company stock worth $198,909 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Becton, Dickinson and Company

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 98.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Caden Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the fourth quarter valued at $120,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 649 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 962 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) is a global medical technology company that develops, manufactures and sells a broad range of medical devices, instrument systems and reagents. BD's products are used by healthcare institutions, clinical laboratories, life science researchers and the pharmaceutical industry to enable safe, effective delivery of care, specimen collection and diagnostic testing. The company's operations span multiple business areas focused on medical devices, life sciences research tools and interventional technologies.

BD's product portfolio includes single-use medical devices such as syringes, needles, needlesafety and injection systems, infusion therapy and medication management solutions, as well as vascular access, urology and oncology devices acquired through its interventional business.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Becton, Dickinson and Company, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Becton, Dickinson and Company wasn't on the list.

While Becton, Dickinson and Company currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here