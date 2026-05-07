Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 12.520-12.720 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 12.490. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Get BDX alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on BDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $233.00 to $232.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research report on Friday, April 10th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $167.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore started coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research report on Monday. They set an "outperform" rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $186.57.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Performance

BDX opened at $144.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $159.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.33. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $127.59 and a twelve month high of $187.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65, a PEG ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.22.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.13. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 15.76%. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.520-12.720 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. Becton, Dickinson and Company's payout ratio is 68.52%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 27th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical instruments supplier to purchase up to 0% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 953 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.61, for a total transaction of $174,027.33. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 36,763 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,713,291.43. The trade was a 2.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 1,102 shares of company stock worth $198,909 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Becton, Dickinson and Company

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,989,132 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $2,714,871,000 after acquiring an additional 116,737 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,299,030 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $1,028,383,000 after acquiring an additional 66,944 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,790,490 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $735,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,507 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,405,430 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $466,858,000 after acquiring an additional 63,460 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,186,943 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $230,350,000 after acquiring an additional 153,083 shares during the period. 86.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) is a global medical technology company that develops, manufactures and sells a broad range of medical devices, instrument systems and reagents. BD's products are used by healthcare institutions, clinical laboratories, life science researchers and the pharmaceutical industry to enable safe, effective delivery of care, specimen collection and diagnostic testing. The company's operations span multiple business areas focused on medical devices, life sciences research tools and interventional technologies.

BD's product portfolio includes single-use medical devices such as syringes, needles, needlesafety and injection systems, infusion therapy and medication management solutions, as well as vascular access, urology and oncology devices acquired through its interventional business.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Becton, Dickinson and Company, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Becton, Dickinson and Company wasn't on the list.

While Becton, Dickinson and Company currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here