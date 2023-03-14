S&P 500   3,930.99 (+1.95%)
DOW   32,271.39 (+1.42%)
QQQ   296.78 (+2.10%)
AAPL   152.95 (+1.65%)
MSFT   258.15 (+1.67%)
META   190.17 (+5.12%)
GOOGL   94.10 (+3.28%)
AMZN   94.24 (+1.96%)
TSLA   179.67 (+2.97%)
NVDA   239.85 (+4.44%)
NIO   8.45 (-1.17%)
BABA   83.32 (+0.51%)
AMD   87.88 (+7.16%)
T   18.44 (+0.77%)
F   12.17 (+1.16%)
MU   54.88 (+1.82%)
CGC   2.09 (+2.96%)
GE   92.65 (+4.14%)
DIS   93.97 (+1.48%)
AMC   5.29 (-3.11%)
PYPL   73.73 (+1.54%)
PFE   40.06 (+0.50%)
NFLX   295.04 (+0.52%)
Healthcare Stocks With at Least 30 Years of Dividend Increases

Tue., March 14, 2023 | Keala Milles

Key Points

  • Dividend investing can be a wise investment strategy because these stocks provide a dividend payment on top of the initial capital return.
  • Stocks that increase their dividend every year make for better long-term investments,
  • These health sector stocks have increased yearly dividends for at least 30 years.
  • 5 stocks we like better than Abbott Laboratories

Healthcare stocks with dividends

While it is not the only factor to consider, the annual dividend can solidify whether a stock will benefit you financially. And among the many industry sectors to invest in, healthcare can be one of the most stable, especially regarding the dividend yield. Indeed, big dogs like Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ), AbbVie, Inc. (NYSE: ABBV), and Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) have been increasing their dividends for more than 50 years; and ABBV is considered one of the best dividend stocks out there.

The Marketbeat dividend calculator could help you determine if a stock is right for you. In addition, here are some strategies for picking the best dividend stocks [regardless of the industry]. Meanwhile, several lesser-known health sector stocks have paid increasing dividends for at least the last 30 years, dividend aristocrats and one qualifying as a dividend king


Becton Dickinson & Company: 51 years

Of all the companies on this list, Becton Dickinson & Co. (NYSE: BDX) may seem the most obscure, but they are obviously among the most prolific. BDX is paying a $3.64 annual dividend at a 3-year annualized growth rate of 4.33%. The dividend payout ratio is 68.68%, with a 1.58% dividend yield.

More importantly, while stock value is down around 10% on both the quarter, and the year, the medical device manufacturer projects earnings will grow 10.91% by this time next year. Of course, its current share price ($229.71) is higher than that of the big three mentioned above, but its Moderate Buy rating certainly makes it worth a look.

Medtronic PLC: 46 years

The world-class medical technology company Medtronic PLC (NYSE: MDT) has an annual dividend of $2.72 at a 3.55% yield. And while its 7.99% annualized 3-year growth rate is impressive, the 89.74% dividend payout ratio could turn some heads.

MDT's current share price is near the 52-week low, but its $90.72 price target does represent an 18.3% upside. That might make it an even more attractive price than the big dogs mentioned above. A 25.24 P/E is certainly strong, but earnings projections are mostly flat, so caution is advised if growth is your objective. Accordingly, MDT remains down 3.75% on the quarter and more than 26% since last year, which justifies its Hold rating.

Cardinal Health, Inc.: 37 years

Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE: CAH) has a sturdy record of acquisitions, the most recent of which was the $2.2 billion all-stock Bindley Western Industries. The company's steady growth has helped CAH pay a $1.98 annual dividend at a 2.82% yield. And while the 1.00% annualized 3-year growth rate is not as exciting, a 36.33% payout ratio makes up for it.

Analysts have given CAH a Hold rating, even though the current $71.19 share value is in the top 33% of the 52-week range. Earnings are projected to grow about 15%, and the $80.64 price target represents a 14% upside, but the stock has had a rocky year. The share price may be up more than 35% since last year but remains down about 10% in the last quarter.

Roper Technologies, Inc: 31 years

Medical and scientific imaging company Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: ROP) is paying out an annual dividend of $2.73 at an impressive 3-year annualized growth of 10.20%. Sure, the 0.65% dividend yield may not be much to write home about, but the 6.41% dividend payout ratio still offers a consistent return.

ROP is down about 3% on all measures, so it may not be as impressive as other stocks on this list. Still, analysts give ROP a Moderate Buy rating. And while the $495.67 price target may represent an 18% upside, it is a pricey investment, especially with a less-impressive 9.09 P/E. With earnings projected to grow only about 5%, ROP might not be as lucrative as other stocks on this list, at least in the short term. 

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.: 30 Years

Specializing in the manufacturing, packaging, and delivery of injectable drugs, West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE: WST) saw a production boost during the Covid-19 pandemic. This may have maintained its annualized 3-year dividend growth rate of 14.06% and a 9.84% dividend payout ratio. However, its annual dividend is only $0.67 at a slight yield of 0.24%, so WST may not be as exciting as those mentioned above.

At $314.55, WST’s share price is at the dead center of the 52-week range but might be a little high for some. WST remains about 33% up on both the quarter and the year, so the stock is improving. Earnings are down, unfortunately, but they are also expected to improve–by more than 14%–next year. That said, the $291.25 price target represents a 7.4% downside. So while the dividend is strong, it makes sense that analysts have given the stock a HOLD rating.

 

10

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Abbott Laboratories (ABT)
3.3491 of 5 stars		$99.08+0.9%2.06%25.34Moderate Buy$124.67
AbbVie (ABBV)
2.4002 of 5 stars		$152.35+0.3%3.89%23.05Hold$161.12
Becton, Dickinson and (BDX)
3.1003 of 5 stars		$233.17+0.8%1.56%43.99Moderate Buy$271.89
Cardinal Health (CAH)
2.8756 of 5 stars		$70.47+0.5%2.81%12.93Hold$80.64
Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)
2.9285 of 5 stars		$153.09+0.0%2.95%22.71Hold$174.73
Medtronic (MDT)
2.74 of 5 stars		$78.82+1.1%3.45%25.93Hold$90.72
Roper Technologies (ROP)
2.5433 of 5 stars		$429.46+1.9%0.64%10.09Moderate Buy$495.67
West Pharmaceutical Services (WST)
2.5344 of 5 stars		$326.89+1.8%0.23%42.34Hold$291.25
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Keala Milles

About Keala Milles

Contributing Author: HealthCare and Pharma

Keala is an experienced freelance writer and has written for a wide variety of websites and has covered many topics, from stock market tips to consumer goods, with a specialty in healthcare and pharmaceutical stocks. He has experience with aggregate news writing, press releases and content pages. His strong media and communication background includes a bachelor of arts degree focused on drama and dramatics/theater arts from the University of Washington.

Contact Keala Milles via email at kealamilles@gmail.com.

AbbVie Stock Still a Solid Buy Despite Challenges

Discussion about AbbVie's mixed earnings report in early February and why the stock has struggled to find momentum as well as the company being a Dividend King.

