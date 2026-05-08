Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Price Target Raised to $190.00 at Evercore

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX - Get Free Report) had its target price raised by analysts at Evercore from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,MarketScreener reports. Evercore's target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.07% from the company's current price.

BDX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $189.00 to $163.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $175.00 price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $184.71.

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Becton, Dickinson and Company Price Performance

Shares of BDX stock opened at $154.38 on Thursday. The business's fifty day moving average is $158.49 and its 200 day moving average is $181.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $43.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a PEG ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.22. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $127.59 and a twelve month high of $187.35.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.67 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 15.76%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.35 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.520-12.720 EPS. Research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 27th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical instruments supplier to reacquire up to 0% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In related news, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 953 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.61, for a total value of $174,027.33. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 36,763 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,713,291.43. This represents a 2.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,102 shares of company stock valued at $198,909. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BDX. Auto Owners Insurance Co raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 22,225.2% in the 4th quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 40,711,035 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $790,079,000 after buying an additional 40,528,680 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 9,056.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,232,086 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $979,290,000 after acquiring an additional 5,174,944 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,678,939 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $7,118,282,000 after acquiring an additional 4,223,149 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 23,219.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,155,709 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $769,397,000 after purchasing an additional 4,137,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $734,321,000. 86.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Becton, Dickinson and Company News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Becton, Dickinson and Company this week:

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) is a global medical technology company that develops, manufactures and sells a broad range of medical devices, instrument systems and reagents. BD's products are used by healthcare institutions, clinical laboratories, life science researchers and the pharmaceutical industry to enable safe, effective delivery of care, specimen collection and diagnostic testing. The company's operations span multiple business areas focused on medical devices, life sciences research tools and interventional technologies.

BD's product portfolio includes single-use medical devices such as syringes, needles, needlesafety and injection systems, infusion therapy and medication management solutions, as well as vascular access, urology and oncology devices acquired through its interventional business.

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