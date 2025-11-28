Free Trial
Beeks Financial Cloud Group (LON:BKS) Shares Down 2.3% - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
November 29, 2025
Beeks Financial Cloud Group logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares fell 2.3% to GBX 216 on Friday (intraday low GBX 213) with about 142,463 shares traded, roughly 30% below the average daily volume.
  • Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a "Buy" rating and set a GBX 335 price target, which matches the stock's average analyst target of GBX 335.
  • Fundamentals are mixed: market cap £145.4m and a P/E of 52.43, quarterly EPS of GBX 8.47 with a 7.7% net margin, plus strong liquidity (current ratio 2.09) but a high debt-to-equity of 7.72.
Beeks Financial Cloud Group plc (LON:BKS - Get Free Report) shares dropped 2.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 213 and last traded at GBX 216. Approximately 142,463 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 202,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 221.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 335 price objective on shares of Beeks Financial Cloud Group in a research note on Monday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of GBX 335.

Beeks Financial Cloud Group Stock Down 2.3%

The stock has a market capitalization of £145.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.43 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 230.50 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 221.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.72.

Beeks Financial Cloud Group (LON:BKS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 6th. The company reported GBX 8.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Beeks Financial Cloud Group had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 6.12%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Beeks Financial Cloud Group plc will post 7.3180848 earnings per share for the current year.

About Beeks Financial Cloud Group

(Get Free Report)

Cloud computing is crucial to Capital Markets and finance. Beeks Group is a leading managed cloud provider exclusively within this fast-moving sector. Our Infrastructure-as-a-Service model is optimised for low-latency private cloud compute, connectivity and analytics, providing the flexibility to deploy and connect to exchanges, trading venues and public cloud for a true hybrid cloud experience. ISO 27001 certified, we provide world-class security aligned to global security requirements.

Further Reading

