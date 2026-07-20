Belden (NYSE:BDC) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to "Buy" Rating

Belden (NYSE:BDC - Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report released on Monday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Belden from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Belden from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Belden in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Fox Advisors upgraded Belden from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Belden in a research note on Friday, June 26th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $158.75.

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Belden Price Performance

Shares of BDC stock opened at $101.43 on Monday. Belden has a 52-week low of $98.00 and a 52-week high of $159.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $110.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.04.

Belden (NYSE:BDC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $696.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.03 million. Belden had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 8.49%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. Belden has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.950-2.050 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Belden will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Belden

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BDC. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Belden during the second quarter worth $206,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of Belden by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 20,636 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 8,211 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Belden by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,494 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Belden by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 238,651 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $27,404,000 after purchasing an additional 20,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its stake in shares of Belden by 140.0% during the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 13,800 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 8,049 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.75% of the company's stock.

Belden Company Profile

Belden, formerly Belden Inc NYSE: BDC, was a global provider of signal transmission solutions for demanding applications. The company produced a wide range of copper and fiber optic cables, connectors, patch panels, cable assemblies, and surge protection devices. Its portfolio extended into networking and security hardware, including managed switches, industrial routers, and software tools for remote monitoring and network management.

Founded in 1902 and headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, Belden built its reputation on delivering high‐performance, reliable products for harsh environments.

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