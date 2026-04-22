BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Given New $21.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR - Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $28.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "overweight" rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 29.36% from the company's current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BRBR. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. TD Cowen restated a "hold" rating on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Monday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $32.00 price objective on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $34.38.

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BellRing Brands Stock Performance

BellRing Brands stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.23. 1,017,443 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,884,548. BellRing Brands has a 12 month low of $14.19 and a 12 month high of $79.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.52. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.73.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $537.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $505.44 million. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 7.88% and a negative return on equity of 64.79%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that BellRing Brands will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at BellRing Brands

In related news, Director David Isaiah Finkelstein bought 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.75 per share, for a total transaction of $35,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 7,391 shares of the company's stock, valued at $131,190.25. This trade represents a 37.10% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,248 shares of the company's stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 132.6% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 59,286 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,434,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,318 shares of the company's stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 128.7% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 931 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.97% of the company's stock.

About BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands, Inc is a consumer packaged goods company specializing in high‐protein, better‐for‐you nutrition products. Formed in March 2020 as a spin‐off from Post Holdings, the company focuses on delivering convenient protein solutions to health‐conscious consumers through a portfolio of well‐known and emerging brands.

The company's product offerings include ready‐to‐drink protein shakes, protein powders, nutrition bars and other performance nutrition items. BellRing Brands' flagship brands include Premier Protein, a line of shakes and bars designed for everyday protein supplementation, as well as Dymatize and PowerBar, which cater to athletes and active individuals seeking advanced sports nutrition formulas.

BellRing Brands markets its products primarily across North America, leveraging relationships with major retailers, wholesale clubs and e-commerce platforms to reach consumers in the United States and Canada.

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