BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Trading 5.7% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

BellRing Brands Inc. (NYSE:BRBR - Get Free Report) shares shot up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Friday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $12.00 to $13.50. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. BellRing Brands traded as high as $12.67 and last traded at $12.6740. 680,428 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 4,706,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.99.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BRBR. Zacks Research upgraded shares of BellRing Brands from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $34.00 to $14.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $21.00 to $13.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Monday, April 13th. They set a "neutral" rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded BellRing Brands from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $20.57.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BellRing Brands news, Director David Isaiah Finkelstein bought 4,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.23 per share, with a total value of $36,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 13,326 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $122,998.98. This trade represents a 42.89% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BellRing Brands

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in BellRing Brands by 8.1% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 46,580 shares of the company's stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 96.8% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,760 shares of the company's stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,816 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in BellRing Brands by 2,125.3% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 590,362 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,499,000 after purchasing an additional 563,833 shares during the period. Militia Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BellRing Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Finally, Carlson Capital L.P. bought a new position in BellRing Brands during the 1st quarter worth $660,000. Institutional investors own 94.97% of the company's stock.

BellRing Brands Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.45.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $598.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.88 million. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 6.78% and a negative return on equity of 44.06%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that BellRing Brands Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

BellRing Brands Company Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc is a consumer packaged goods company specializing in high‐protein, better‐for‐you nutrition products. Formed in March 2020 as a spin‐off from Post Holdings, the company focuses on delivering convenient protein solutions to health‐conscious consumers through a portfolio of well‐known and emerging brands.

The company's product offerings include ready‐to‐drink protein shakes, protein powders, nutrition bars and other performance nutrition items. BellRing Brands' flagship brands include Premier Protein, a line of shakes and bars designed for everyday protein supplementation, as well as Dymatize and PowerBar, which cater to athletes and active individuals seeking advanced sports nutrition formulas.

BellRing Brands markets its products primarily across North America, leveraging relationships with major retailers, wholesale clubs and e-commerce platforms to reach consumers in the United States and Canada.

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