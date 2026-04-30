Benchmark Cuts Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Price Target to $33.00

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS - Get Free Report) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Benchmark from $34.00 to $33.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Benchmark's price objective indicates a potential upside of 68.13% from the company's previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on PINS. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Pinterest from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Bank of America reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (down from $39.00) on shares of Pinterest in a report on Friday, February 13th. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 30th. Piper Sandler reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $21.00 price target (down from $33.00) on shares of Pinterest in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, eighteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $25.40.

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Pinterest Trading Down 0.5%

PINS stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.63. 3,079,843 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,926,193. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a PE ratio of 32.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.88. Pinterest has a 1-year low of $13.84 and a 1-year high of $39.93.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Pinterest had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Pinterest will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Pinterest news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,100 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $42,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 27,450 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $549,000. The trade was a 7.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Malik Ducard sold 2,293 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total transaction of $50,583.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 695,187 shares of the company's stock, valued at $15,335,825.22. This trade represents a 0.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 5,443 shares of company stock worth $113,584 in the last three months. 8.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PINS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Pinterest during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $357,945,000. Davis Selected Advisers bought a new stake in Pinterest during the third quarter valued at approximately $253,887,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Pinterest by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,492,169 shares of the company's stock valued at $556,432,000 after buying an additional 7,412,213 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Pinterest by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,808,870 shares of the company's stock valued at $694,082,000 after buying an additional 6,258,628 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,809,693 shares of the company's stock worth $719,994,000 after purchasing an additional 3,669,476 shares during the period. 88.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Pinterest News

Here are the key news stories impacting Pinterest this week:

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc operates a visual discovery platform that helps users find inspiration and ideas for projects ranging from home design and fashion to cooking and travel. Users create and curate "Pins" — images or videos linked to content — organized on thematic boards. The service is available through its website and mobile applications and emphasizes personalized recommendations and visual search to surface relevant content based on user interests.

The company's primary revenue model is advertising, offering promoted content formats that integrate into user feeds and search results.

Further Reading

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