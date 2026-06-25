Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) Hits New 52-Week High - Here's Why

Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE - Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $95.25 and last traded at $94.6370, with a volume of 871 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $91.88.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a report on Monday, April 20th. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Benchmark Electronics from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $86.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on BHE

Benchmark Electronics Trading Up 4.0%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.11 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.87.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $677.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.25 million. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 1.27%.The company's revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Benchmark Electronics has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.710 EPS.

Benchmark Electronics Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Benchmark Electronics's payout ratio is 71.58%.

Insider Activity at Benchmark Electronics

In other news, Director David W. Scheible sold 22,989 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,954,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 62,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,274,845. The trade was a 27.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 24,263 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.49, for a total value of $1,977,191.87. Following the sale, the director owned 47,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,864,092.82. This represents a 33.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 86,352 shares of company stock valued at $7,312,806 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Benchmark Electronics

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,952 shares of the technology company's stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 5,097 shares of the technology company's stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,158 shares of the technology company's stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 69.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 609 shares of the technology company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,446 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.29% of the company's stock.

Benchmark Electronics Company Profile

Benchmark Electronics, Inc is a global provider of comprehensive electronics manufacturing services (EMS) and integrated engineering solutions. The company offers a full suite of services that span the entire product lifecycle, from early‐stage design and prototyping to high‐volume production and aftermarket support. Benchmark serves diverse end markets, including industrial automation, medical devices, communications, aerospace and defense, and semiconductor equipment.

At the core of Benchmark's offering are printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA), system integration, box build assemblies and turnkey manufacturing.

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