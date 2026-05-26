Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) Sets New 1-Year High - Here's Why

Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE - Get Free Report)'s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $87.95 and last traded at $87.82, with a volume of 222205 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $85.12.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on BHE shares. Lake Street Capital reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Benchmark Electronics from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Benchmark Electronics from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a report on Monday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $86.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Benchmark Electronics

Benchmark Electronics Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.61 and a beta of 1.28. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $68.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.08.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $677.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.25 million. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Benchmark Electronics has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.710 EPS.

Benchmark Electronics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. Benchmark Electronics's dividend payout ratio is presently 71.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Benchmark Electronics news, Director Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 24,263 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.49, for a total transaction of $1,977,191.87. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 47,418 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,864,092.82. This represents a 33.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David W. Scheible sold 22,989 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,954,065.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 62,057 shares in the company, valued at $5,274,845. The trade was a 27.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 53,852 shares of company stock valued at $4,493,181 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Benchmark Electronics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 69.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 609 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 246.8% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,446 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. 92.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Benchmark Electronics Company Profile

Benchmark Electronics, Inc is a global provider of comprehensive electronics manufacturing services (EMS) and integrated engineering solutions. The company offers a full suite of services that span the entire product lifecycle, from early‐stage design and prototyping to high‐volume production and aftermarket support. Benchmark serves diverse end markets, including industrial automation, medical devices, communications, aerospace and defense, and semiconductor equipment.

At the core of Benchmark's offering are printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA), system integration, box build assemblies and turnkey manufacturing.

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