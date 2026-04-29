Benchmark Has Lowered Expectations for Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) Stock Price

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD - Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by analysts at Benchmark from $23.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Benchmark's price target points to a potential upside of 26.73% from the stock's previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Sportradar Group from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their target price on Sportradar Group from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Sportradar Group from $35.00 to $24.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Guggenheim cut their target price on Sportradar Group from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citizens Jmp cut their target price on Sportradar Group from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a "market outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $25.24.

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Sportradar Group Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of NASDAQ SRAD traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.63. 3,936,654 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,292,967. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Sportradar Group has a twelve month low of $11.66 and a twelve month high of $32.22. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 38.26 and a beta of 1.98. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $17.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.34.

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.08). Sportradar Group had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 7.73%.The business had revenue of $401.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.86 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Sportradar Group's revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Sportradar Group will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Sportradar Group by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,104,947 shares of the company's stock worth $164,223,000 after buying an additional 1,721,495 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sportradar Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,941,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Sportradar Group by 560.3% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 542,094 shares of the company's stock valued at $14,582,000 after purchasing an additional 460,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Sportradar Group by 71.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,174,810 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,602,000 after purchasing an additional 490,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Sportradar Group by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 474,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $12,751,000 after purchasing an additional 74,000 shares during the last quarter.

Key Headlines Impacting Sportradar Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Sportradar Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Sportradar announced Q1 results showing revenue growth, improved Adjusted EBITDA and strong operating cash flow, and it launched/expanded a $250 million open‑market share repurchase program (management has already repurchased $90M). These items support buyback-driven demand and signal management confidence. Sportradar Q1 results & $250M repurchase

Sportradar announced Q1 results showing revenue growth, improved Adjusted EBITDA and strong operating cash flow, and it launched/expanded a $250 million open‑market share repurchase program (management has already repurchased $90M). These items support buyback-driven demand and signal management confidence. Positive Sentiment: Sportradar named Sameer Deen as COO (effective May 18), a senior industry hire with sports‑betting and commercial experience — a governance/ops pickup investors see as constructive for execution. COO appointment

Sportradar named Sameer Deen as COO (effective May 18), a senior industry hire with sports‑betting and commercial experience — a governance/ops pickup investors see as constructive for execution. Neutral Sentiment: Q1 EPS missed consensus (reported (€0.02)/$0.02 loss vs. $0.06 expected) and revenue came in below estimates, though top‑line growth and margins showed improvement; investors will watch full-call details and guidance execution. Earnings miss

Q1 EPS missed consensus (reported (€0.02)/$0.02 loss vs. $0.06 expected) and revenue came in below estimates, though top‑line growth and margins showed improvement; investors will watch full-call details and guidance execution. Negative Sentiment: Short‑seller reports from Muddy Waters and Callisto allege Sportradar’s partner distribution model facilitated illegal gambling; those reports triggered a >20% share collapse on April 22 and prompted numerous securities‑law firm investigations — a material legal/reputational overhang. Securities fraud investigation / short-seller allegations

Short‑seller reports from Muddy Waters and Callisto allege Sportradar’s partner distribution model facilitated illegal gambling; those reports triggered a >20% share collapse on April 22 and prompted numerous securities‑law firm investigations — a material legal/reputational overhang. Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms (Pomerantz, BFA, Kessler Topaz, Block & Leviton, Kirby McInerney, etc.) have opened investigations/alerts for affected investors, increasing the chance of litigation and ongoing headline risk. Pomerantz investor alert

Multiple law firms (Pomerantz, BFA, Kessler Topaz, Block & Leviton, Kirby McInerney, etc.) have opened investigations/alerts for affected investors, increasing the chance of litigation and ongoing headline risk. Negative Sentiment: Several sell‑side firms trimmed price targets this morning (Wells Fargo, Truist, Stifel, BTIG, Needham) even while many retained buy/overweight ratings — cuts reduce upside assumptions and may cap near‑term recovery. Analyst price target cuts (Benzinga)

Sportradar Group Company Profile

Sportradar Group is a global leader in digital sports data and content, delivering real-time statistics, analytics and sports betting solutions to clients across the gaming, media and sports federation sectors. The company aggregates and processes live data from more than 800,000 sporting events each year, providing feeds for pre-match and in-play odds, visualization tools and managed trading services. Its products also include integrity services, which monitor betting markets for irregularities and help sports organizations safeguard competition outcomes.

Founded in 2001 and headquartered in St.

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