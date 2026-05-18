Benchmark Issues Positive Forecast for Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Price

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) had its target price raised by analysts at Benchmark from $105.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the chip maker's stock. Benchmark's target price indicates a potential upside of 28.71% from the stock's previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on INTC. Daiwa Securities Group raised their price objective on Intel from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Intel from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. New Street Research raised their target price on Intel from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Intel from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $78.38.

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Intel Stock Performance

Shares of INTC opened at $108.77 on Monday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $67.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.91. Intel has a 12-month low of $18.97 and a 12-month high of $132.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $546.68 billion, a PE ratio of -175.43 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.28. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 5.90%.The firm had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Intel will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In related news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $4,006,679.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 105,077 shares in the company, valued at $10,458,313.81. The trade was a 27.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intel

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 404,522,308 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $14,926,873,000 after purchasing an additional 13,692,624 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Intel by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 208,536,784 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $7,695,007,000 after purchasing an additional 5,714,400 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Intel by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 104,060,268 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $3,839,833,000 after purchasing an additional 17,557,147 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,931,512 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $3,744,406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Intel by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,249,269 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $2,407,698,000 after purchasing an additional 11,056,090 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intel News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Positive Sentiment: Intel’s recent turnaround narrative is getting more attention, with coverage highlighting a “stunning comeback” and improved investor sentiment around the company’s recovery in chips and AI-related opportunities.

Intel’s recent turnaround narrative is getting more attention, with coverage highlighting a “stunning comeback” and improved investor sentiment around the company’s recovery in chips and AI-related opportunities. Positive Sentiment: Reuters and CNBC reported that President Trump said he “should have asked for more” of a U.S. stake in Intel, reinforcing the view that the government considers Intel strategically important and potentially supporting the stock’s bullish momentum. Article Title

Reuters and CNBC reported that President Trump said he “should have asked for more” of a U.S. stake in Intel, reinforcing the view that the government considers Intel strategically important and potentially supporting the stock’s bullish momentum. Positive Sentiment: Intel shareholders backed the board and a new chair, which suggests governance support as the company tries to execute its turnaround and address shifting demand trends. Article Title

Intel shareholders backed the board and a new chair, which suggests governance support as the company tries to execute its turnaround and address shifting demand trends. Positive Sentiment: Earlier reports also pointed to Intel benefiting from heavy institutional attention and deal speculation tied to U.S. industrial policy, helping extend the stock’s recent rally.

Earlier reports also pointed to Intel benefiting from heavy institutional attention and deal speculation tied to U.S. industrial policy, helping extend the stock’s recent rally. Neutral Sentiment: Some new coverage warns that Intel still faces market-share pressure from AMD and Arm in server CPUs, which remains a key competitive risk for investors.

Some new coverage warns that Intel still faces market-share pressure from AMD and Arm in server CPUs, which remains a key competitive risk for investors. Neutral Sentiment: Other articles are largely commentary or unrelated to Intel’s fundamentals and are unlikely to materially affect the stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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