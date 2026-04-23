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Berenberg Bank Issues Positive Forecast for Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Stock Price

Written by MarketBeat
April 23, 2026
Lam Research logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Berenberg Bank raised its price target on Lam Research to $335 (from $265) and kept a "buy" rating, implying about 26.5% upside
  • Lam beat Q3 estimates with $1.47 non‑GAAP EPS (vs. $1.36) and $5.84B revenue (up 23.8% YoY), and management raised Q4 guidance to $1.50–1.80 EPS and a revenue midpoint around $6.6B, driven by AI‑driven chip demand.
  • Investment risks include an elevated valuation (P/E >50) and notable insider selling—about 130,886 shares (~$29.7M) sold in the last 90 days—leaving limited room for disappointment if growth or execution falter.
  • Interested in Lam Research? Here are five stocks we like better.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from $265.00 to $335.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,MarketScreener reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the semiconductor company's stock. Berenberg Bank's target price would indicate a potential upside of 26.51% from the stock's current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $170.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. UBS Group set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Lam Research from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Lam Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Twenty-seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $272.73.

View Our Latest Analysis on Lam Research

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $264.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $233.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.67 billion, a PE ratio of 54.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.78. Lam Research has a 52 week low of $67.55 and a 52 week high of $273.50.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.11. Lam Research had a net margin of 30.22% and a return on equity of 62.81%. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. Analysts predict that Lam Research will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lam Research news, insider Ava Harter sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.50, for a total transaction of $930,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 54,705 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,718,912.50. This represents a 6.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Brandt sold 35,000 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.60, for a total transaction of $7,896,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 253,705 shares of the company's stock, valued at $57,235,848. This represents a 12.12% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 130,886 shares of company stock valued at $29,658,802 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1,032.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,189 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 12,936 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the second quarter worth approximately $253,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 100,528 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $9,785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 5,206.7% in the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 796 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Lam Research

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: Lam reported fiscal Q3 results above estimates — $1.47 non-GAAP EPS vs. $1.36 consensus and $5.84B revenue (up 23.8% YoY). The release highlights record revenue and improved margins that underpinned the rally. PR Newswire
  • Positive Sentiment: Management raised FYQ4 guidance: EPS $1.50–1.80 and revenue guidance midpoint (~$6.6B) came in above street expectations, signaling continued WFE strength. That upside to guidance is a primary driver of the rally. MarketBeat — Earnings
  • Positive Sentiment: AI-driven chip demand is cited repeatedly as the demand engine — analysts and press note expanding spending on AI logic and memory fabs is lifting orders and margins for Lam’s etch/dep tools. Globe and Mail — Deep Dive
  • Positive Sentiment: Wall Street raised targets and reiterated buys after the beat — examples include Needham ($300), BofA ($330) and TD Cowen ($340) — adding momentum as analysts push valuation higher. TipRanks — Ratings
  • Neutral Sentiment: The company’s earnings call transcript and slide deck are available for investors digging into product-level demand, backlog and capex cadence. Seeking Alpha — Call Transcript
  • Neutral Sentiment: Lam is named as a supplier for large-scale projects (e.g., Tesla Terafab), which supports long-duration revenue potential but requires execution and timelines to play out. Barchart — Terafab
  • Negative Sentiment: Some commentators warn LRCX faces an earnings “test” after a sharp pre-report rally; elevated valuation metrics (P/E >50) mean expectations are high and leave limited room for disappointment. Seeking Alpha — Caution

Lam Research Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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